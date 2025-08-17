Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA's Pick For Vice President Post With Eyes On TN Polls Next Year

Who Is CP Radhakrishnan? NDA's Pick For Vice President Post With Eyes On TN Polls Next Year

Radhakrishnan, a former Governor of Jharkhand and BJP Tamil Nadu State President, has a background in business administration and early ties to the RSS.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 09:10 PM (IST)
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the upcoming Vice Presidential election.

The announcement followed a meeting of the BJP parliamentary board, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other senior leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, noted Radhakrishnan's distinguished career as he announced his candidature. 

"During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised. He has done extensive work at the grassroots in Tamil Nadu," Modi said. 

"Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has rich experience as MP and Governor of various states. His Parliamentary interventions were always incisive. During his gubernatorial tenures, he focused on addressing challenges faced by common citizens. These experiences ensured that he has vast knowledge of legislative and Constitutional matters. I am confident he will be an inspiring Vice President," he added. 

Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan, widely known as CP Radhakrishnan, was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on July 31, 2024. Prior to this role, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly 18 months, according to the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan website.

Born on October 20, 1957, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. His political journey began early—he was associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

Radhakrishnan also held key leadership positions in the BJP, serving as the Tamil Nadu State President from 2004 to 2007.

Beyond politics, he has an interest in sports. A former college champion in table tennis and a long-distance runner, he is also fond of cricket and volleyball, the Raj Bhavan website notes.

Vice Presidential Election

The Vice Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, the Election Commission announced. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, with scrutiny of documents set for August 22.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 08:44 PM (IST)
