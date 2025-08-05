PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed

In a recent NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, members unanimously passed a resolution celebrating the successful completion of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by NDA MPs in recognition of the achievements under Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet

The ruling coalition led by the BJP convened its second meeting of the current Parliament session since assuming office in June 2024. The event featured chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as senior leaders from the BJP and its allied parties gathered to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s strong military action following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

VIDEO | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) felicitates Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) upon his arrival for the NDA Parliamentary meeting.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Ocm1HiGKYB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

The meeting also witnessed the expression of condolences to the families of the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack. Additionally, newly elected NDA MPs were introduced to the Prime Minister, marking the occasion as a blend of solemn remembrance and forward-looking camaraderie within the party.

The attack, which resulted in the death of 26 civilians, prompted the Indian government to initiate Operation Sindoor—a series of targeted strikes aimed at dismantling terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan.

(More details awaited)