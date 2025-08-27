Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
At least 31 lives were tragically lost and 23 others injured on Wednesday after a massive landslide struck the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. Authorities fear the death toll could rise further, as several individuals remain trapped under the debris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying, “The loss of lives due to a landslide on the route to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Temple is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. The administration is assisting all those affected. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

The disaster struck amid days of relentless rainfall that have battered the region, triggering flash floods, mudslides, and widespread destruction. Critical infrastructure has taken a severe hit—bridges have collapsed, power lines snapped, and mobile towers damaged—leaving many areas isolated and communication lines disrupted.

Jammu experienced its heaviest rainfall in recent memory on Tuesday, with a staggering 22 cm of rain falling within just six hours between 11:30 am and 5:30 pm. Though the downpour subsided after midnight, the destruction had already been unleashed.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 12:57 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
