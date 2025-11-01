Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaMVA To Stage Protest In Mumbai Over Voters' List 'Irregularities' Today, Raj Thackeray's MNS To Join

MVA To Stage Protest In Mumbai Over Voters' List 'Irregularities' Today, Raj Thackeray's MNS To Join

Maharashtra's MVA opposition, joined by MNS, protested in Mumbai against voter list irregularities, despite lacking police permission.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 02:36 PM (IST)
Leaders of Maharashtra’s opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance — comprising Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and the Congress — joined hands with Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Saturday to stage a massive protest in Mumbai over alleged irregularities in the state’s voter lists.

Maharashtra Oppn, MNS Stage Joint Protest 

The rally, featuring prominent figures such as the Thackeray cousins and Sharad Pawar, was schedule to begin at 1 PM from Metro Cinema and was set to culminate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. Despite not obtaining formal permission from Mumbai Police, the opposition parties decided to proceed with the demonstration, which is expected to last until 4 PM and cover a 1.5-kilometre stretch through the city’s core.

Senior leaders, including Congress’s Naseem Khan, Peasants and Workers Party’s Jayant Patil, and representatives from Left parties, participated in the planning meetings earlier this week, according to PTI. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab assured that the rally would be peaceful and not cause inconvenience to the public.

Congress state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal voiced support for the protest, saying the issue of voter list discrepancies was of greater importance than the attendance of any individual leader.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have enforced elaborate security and traffic arrangements to prevent untoward incidents. Thousands of personnel have been deployed across the protest route, with barricades and diversions in place around Azad Maidan, CST, Mahapalika Marg, and D N Road.

Commuters have been urged to avoid areas near Churchgate, Bombay Hospital, JJ Bridge, and the BMC headquarters due to likely congestion. Vehicles entering South Mumbai from the eastern and western suburbs have been advised to use alternate routes.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 02:17 PM (IST)
Maharashtra
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
