Gas Leak Sparks Fire In Mumbai's Kurla Building; No Injuries Reported

Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) A fire broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Kurla West area on Wednesday afternoon due to leakage from a gas pipeline, civic officials said.

There is no report of any injury to anyone in the fire that started at 1.20 pm at the Mubarak building, behind the LIG Colony, in Vinoba Bhave Nagar, they said.

At least four fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were sent to the spot, an official said. Staff from the Mahangar Gas Limited, 108 ambulance service and local ward office were also deployed at the scene, he said.

“The fire is almost extinguished. It affected four to five shops on the ground floor,” he said. PTI KK NR

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)