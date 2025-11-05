Mukesh Sahani Pulls Brother’s Nomination, Backs RJD In Darbhanga To Keep Grand Alliance United

As the high-stakes Bihar Assembly election campaign nears its first major milestone, political drama unfolded on Monday with a surprise move by Mukesh Sahani, chief of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the opposition Grand Alliance’s deputy chief ministerial face. In a dramatic turn, Sahani withdrew his brother Santosh Sahani’s nomination from the Gaura Bauram constituency in Darbhanga and announced unconditional support for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate, Afzal Ali.

Seat-Sharing Tensions and a Strategic Retreat

The decision came amid tensions within the Grand Alliance over seat-sharing arrangements, which had set the stage for a “friendly contest” between allies in several constituencies. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had even sought votes for Santosh Sahani earlier, underscoring the alliance’s internal coordination challenges.

However, Mukesh Sahani explained his move as a strategic step to prevent the split of anti-NDA votes, saying the bigger goal was to ensure the Grand Alliance’s victory. “This is a larger battle. It’s not about one seat or one leader. Our focus is on forming a Mahagathbandhan government,” he said while addressing supporters in Darbhanga, urging VIP voters to rally behind the RJD candidate.

‘A Sacrifice for Bihar’s Future’

Taking to Facebook, Sahani described the decision as a “sacrifice for Bihar’s future.” He wrote, “The fight for change, for social justice, and for securing the rights of our society has never been easy. Sometimes, achieving a greater cause demands personal sacrifices. Shri Santosh Sahani has made such a sacrifice, for Gaura Bauram and for a better Bihar.”

He added that the move symbolises the state’s “commitment to a brighter, more equitable future.” “Our mission is clear, to keep the torch of change burning, to amplify every voice that stands for equality, dignity, and justice. The Grand Alliance is united, determined, and ready to script a new chapter in Bihar’s history. Change is inevitable,” he declared.

Community Support and Political Impact

The VIP enjoys significant support among the Mallah, Sahani, and Nishad communities, social groups that hold considerable electoral influence in Bihar, particularly in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions. With their estimated nine per cent vote share, these communities are often seen as potential kingmakers in closely contested seats.

It is this community base that helped Mukesh Sahani secure his position as the Grand Alliance’s deputy chief ministerial candidate. In recent weeks, he had made it clear that his party’s support was contingent on fair representation within the alliance—an indication of his growing clout in Bihar’s political landscape.

As the first phase of campaigning concludes, Sahani’s last-minute decision may reshape equations within the Grand Alliance and could prove decisive in consolidating votes against the NDA. The question now is whether this show of unity can translate into the numbers needed to tilt Bihar’s electoral balance.