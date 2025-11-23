Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To India After Fatal Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

Mortal Remains Of Wing Commander Namansh Syal Brought To India After Fatal Tejas Crash At Dubai Air Show

Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s mortal remains reach Sulur after he died in the LCA Tejas crash at the Dubai Air Show; UAE accords guard of honour as India commences inquiry.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): The mortal remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show, were brought to Sulur Air Base in Coimbatore on Sunday morning.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

The Indian Air Force confirmed his demise after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday. Earlier on Saturday, Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan paid their respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

"Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour," an official post by the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents. As the news reached his native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to his house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Another resident, Madan, told ANI, "We cannot accept that someone so full of life and courage is no longer with us. The entire village is sad and shattered." The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries. 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 11:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Dubai Air Show Wing Commander Namansh Syal LCA Tejas Crash UAE Guard Of Honour
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Punjab Cries ‘Anti-Punjab Capital Snatch’ As Centre Moves To Alter Chandigarh Rule
Punjab Cries ‘Anti-Punjab Capital Snatch’ As Centre Moves To Alter Chandigarh Rule
Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
World
Trump To Zelenskyy: ‘Fight Your Little Heart Out’ As Deadline Looms On Ukraine Peace Plan
Trump To Zelenskyy: ‘Fight Your Little Heart Out’ As Deadline Looms On Ukraine Peace Plan
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Four Criminals Detained, Weapons and Stolen Scooty Recovered
Delhi Car Blast: AC Mechanic Detained in Kashmir Over Delhi Blast Links
Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget