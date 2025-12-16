On Cam: Moment Shots Were Fired During Mohali Kabaddi Match, Leading To Player’s Death

A kabaddi tournament in Mohali descended into chaos and tragedy on Monday evening after unidentified assailants opened fire at the venue, leaving player and organiser Rana Balachauria dead. The incident has sent shockwaves through Punjab’s sporting community and triggered a fierce political debate over the state’s deteriorating law and order situation.

Rana Balachauria, whose real name was Kanwar Digvijay Singh, was 30 years old. He had organised the kabaddi event in Sector 82 and was scheduled to take the field himself when the shooting took place. What began as a competitive sporting event quickly turned into a scene of panic as gunshots echoed across the ground and spectators scrambled to escape.

Political Storm Over Law and Order

The killing has ignited strong political reactions across party lines. A video purportedly showing the moment of the firing surfaced on social media soon after. The clip, shared by Congress leader and former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh on X, shows the match in progress before gunshots are heard and the crowd scatters. While the video has been widely circulated by political leaders and parties, it has not yet been officially verified.

Sharing the video, Pargat Singh wrote: “Punjab’s law and order has hit a new low. Firing during the Mohali Kabaddi Cup in Sohana, which claimed the life of player Rana Balachouria, exposes the complete collapse of governance. When gunshots ring out at public sports events, it’s a clear sign the state has lost control.”

He further criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, adding: “Punjabis are living in fear, paying the price for CM Bhagwant Mann’s failure.”

Gunfire During Live Match Sparks Panic

According to eyewitness accounts, a group of men arrived at the venue in a Mahindra Bolero, fired multiple rounds at close range, and fled immediately. Reports indicated that four to five bullets were discharged, targeting players on the field. Singh sustained grievous injuries to his head and face.

He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in Mohali at around 6:05 pm, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The suddenness of the attack and its timing—during a public sports event—has intensified concerns over safety at mass gatherings in the state.

Gang Rivalry Under Investigation

Punjab Police have launched a detailed investigation, exploring several possible motives behind the killing. One prominent angle under scrutiny is alleged gangster rivalry. The Bambiha gang has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, asserting that Rana Balachauria had links with rival gangs led by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi, as reported by India Today.

The gang allegedly identified Makhan Amritsar and Karan as the shooters. Investigators are also examining whether the shooting had any connection to a Punjabi singer who was expected to arrive at the venue shortly before the incident, raising questions about whether the target may have been misidentified or broader in scope.