HomeNewsIndia'MK Stalin Will Even Give Free Wives For Votes’, Says Ex-AIADMK Minister; DMK, CPM Slam Remark

Speaking at an AIADMK booth committee training session, C Ve Shanmugam suggested that future election promises could include giving away “a wife for free,” alongside items such as mixers and cows.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A political storm erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP CVe Shanmugam made a shocking remark comparing women to election freebies, drawing widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum and civil society. Speaking at an AIADMK booth committee training session, Shanmugam suggested that future election promises could include giving away “a wife for free,” alongside items such as mixers and cows.

He claimed such offers could come from Chief Minister MK Stalin, whom he referred to as “Karunanidhi’s son.”

DMK, CPM Demand Accountability

The statement triggered immediate backlash. DMK Minister Geetha Jeevan condemned the comment as “inhumane and degrading,” saying, “C.Ve. Shanmugam is even unqualified to exist fundamentally as a human being.” She accused the AIADMK of exposing its “crookedness and cruelty towards women” through such remarks.


The DMK defended its record on women’s empowerment, citing several welfare schemes under the Dravidian model of governance, including the free bus travel scheme for women.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam also condemned the AIADMK leader’s remarks, calling them “deeply offensive” and reflective of a “male chauvinistic mindset that treats women as objects”, as reported by DT Next. He demanded that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami take disciplinary action against Shanmugam, noting that such statements from a sitting Member of Parliament were “unacceptable.”

Critics questioned the lack of response from AIADMK’s top leadership, particularly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), accusing him of failing to uphold moral accountability. Political observers noted that former AIADMK chief J. Jayalalithaa would likely have removed any leader who made such remarks.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:05 PM (IST)
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn't Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
