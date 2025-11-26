Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another significant breakthrough in the probe into the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, arresting a Faridabad resident accused of helping terrorist Umar Un Nabi in the days leading up to the attack.

The arrested individual, identified as Soyab from Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, is now the seventh accused to be taken into custody in connection with the November 10 blast. The explosion, which occurred just outside the historic monument, claimed multiple lives and left several others injured, triggering one of the most urgent terror investigations of recent months.

Investigators Trace Logistical Backing Provided To Bomber

According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed that Soyab not only sheltered Umar Un Nabi immediately before the bombing but also assisted him with logistical arrangements. These included safe accommodation and other forms of operational support that enabled Umar to evade detection while planning and executing the attack.

