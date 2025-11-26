Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaRed Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi

Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi

The NIA arrested Soyab, the seventh suspect in the Red Fort car bombing case. He's accused of providing logistical support and shelter to bomber Umar Un Nabi before the attack.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another significant breakthrough in the probe into the deadly car bomb blast near Delhi’s Red Fort, arresting a Faridabad resident accused of helping terrorist Umar Un Nabi in the days leading up to the attack.

The arrested individual, identified as Soyab from Dhauj in Faridabad, Haryana, is now the seventh accused to be taken into custody in connection with the November 10 blast. The explosion, which occurred just outside the historic monument, claimed multiple lives and left several others injured, triggering one of the most urgent terror investigations of recent months.

Investigators Trace Logistical Backing Provided To Bomber

According to the NIA, its investigation has revealed that Soyab not only sheltered Umar Un Nabi immediately before the bombing but also assisted him with logistical arrangements. These included safe accommodation and other forms of operational support that enabled Umar to evade detection while planning and executing the attack.

ALSO READ: Pakistan Tried To Hit Uri Hydel Plant After Operation Sindoor Launch; CISF Blocked The Strike

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Faridabad NIA DELHI
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Cities
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
Delhi Police Eye ‘Conspiracy’ Angle In India Gate Protest After Chilli Spray, Naxal Chants
News
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
‘New India Does Not Bend’: PM Modi Cites Operation Sindoor As Proof Of Zero Tolerance For Terror
India
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
‘Building A Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi Urges Citizens To Prioritise Duties On Constitution Day
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Historic Ceremony marks the End of Decades-Long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: Spiritual Significance of Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting Explained by Jagatguru
Breaking: CM Yogi Receives PM Modi in Ayodhya Ahead of Historic Ram Mandir Flag Hoisting
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget