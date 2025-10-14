Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A hijab-related dispute at St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy triggered a two-day closure and police protection, igniting debate over religious expression and school uniform policies in Kerala.

Student Wears Hijab, Dispute Ensues

The controversy began on October 7, when an eighth-grade student at the CBSE-affiliated, Christian-run school wore a hijab—a headscarf covering the hair, neck, and ears—contrary to the prescribed uniform. Though she had followed the school’s dress code for four months, authorities requested compliance, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.

The situation escalated on October 10, when the student again arrived wearing the hijab. Her father, Aziz, accompanied by several others, reportedly shouted and livestreamed the confrontation. Principal Sister Heleena Alby stated that abusive language was used during class hours, causing distress among students and staff.

School Declares Holiday Amid Rising Tensions

Citing safety and emotional concerns, the school declared holidays on October 13 and 14. A letter from the principal explaining the closure circulated on social media. The Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) alleged that the student’s parents were backed by members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who allegedly misbehaved with the predominantly nun-led staff. SDPI has not responded publicly.

Aziz defended his daughter, claiming she had previously worn a scarf without pinning it as a hijab and that repeated discussions with the school about the uniform were met with hostility.

The dispute attracted government attention with Education Minister V Sivankutty reaffirming that students must follow school uniform policies and urged cooperation between parents and school authorities, reported The News Minute.

Kerala High Court Steps In

The Kerala High Court granted police protection to the school, ensuring the safety of staff and students. Justice N Nagaresh passed the interim order following a writ petition filed by the school management, as per Live Law.

The court’s intervention aims to prevent further escalation and maintain order while the dispute remains unresolved.