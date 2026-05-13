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HomeNewsIndiaMinor stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; two suspects at large

Minor stabbed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri; two suspects at large

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI): A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by two people following an altercation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 May 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI): A 12-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by two people following an altercation in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after information regarding the stabbing was received from Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital, where the injured was initially taken for treatment, they said.

Police said the minor was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to the nature of his injuries.

"During inquiry, police found that the victim and one of his friends were passing through B Block area of Jahangirpuri when two people -- Anmol and Akash alias Gorilla -- allegedly intercepted them," a senior police officer said.

An altercation broke out between the two sides, following which one of the accused allegedly attacked the victim with a knife, causing injuries. After the attack, both accused fled the spot, police added.

Based on the statement of the complainant and the medical examination report, a case was registered at Jahangirpuri police station.

A crime team inspected the scene. Police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused, said the officer.

Teams are also examining the circumstances that led to the altercation and whether the accused and the victim knew each other prior to the incident, police said. PTI BM NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 May 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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