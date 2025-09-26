Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bids farewell to the iconic MiG-21, recalling its role in the 1971 war and calling it a symbol of courage, sacrifice, pride, and India-Russia defence ties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary MiG-21 fighter jet, describing it as more than just an aircraft. Calling it a living testament to India’s enduring defence ties with Russia, Singh recalled the fighter’s historic role in shaping India’s military legacy.

“Who can forget the 1971 war?” Singh asked, as he revisited the jet’s defining moments. “During the war with Pakistan, despite adverse circumstances, the MiG-21 struck the Governor’s House in Dhaka. That very attack outlined the outcome of the conflict. Throughout its long history, the MiG-21 has repeatedly proven its decisive strength.”

Highlighting its unmatched service record, Singh said the jet had stood tall in every crucial mission, enhancing the honour of the tricolour with each victory. “Whenever history was written on the battlefield, the MiG-21 was there, embodying courage, sacrifice, and excellence,” he noted.

Setting the Record Straight on MiG-21’s Age

Addressing common misconceptions about the jet’s age, Singh clarified, “It is often said that the Indian Air Force was flying 60-year-old MiG-21s. Let me clarify: the aircraft that entered service in the 1960s and 1970s have long been retired. The jets we flew until now were at most 40 years old. A 40-year lifetime is normal for such fighter jets, and in many countries, that’s exactly how long they are kept active.”

Singh also highlighted the continuous technical upgrades that kept the MiG-21 relevant: “What makes the MiG-21 special is that it has always been modernized. The versions we flew, known as Trishul, Vikram, Badal, and Bison, were continuously updated with advanced radars and avionics. I also appreciate Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for fulfilling this crucial role.”

The Legacy And Connection With India

Reflecting on the jet’s emotional significance, Singh said, “The MiG-21 is deeply embedded in the memories and emotions of our country. Since 1963, when it first joined the Indian Air Force, this journey of more than 60 years is unmatched. For all of us, this is not just a fighter jet, it is like a family member. It has shaped our confidence, strengthened our strategy, and helped India establish itself on the global stage. In its long journey, the MiG-21 has faced every challenge and proved its capability every time.”

The farewell to the MiG-21 was not just the retirement of a fighter jet but also the closing of a chapter filled with victories and pride. “This aircraft is an inseparable part of our journey, of the bravery and dedication of our armed forces,” he said.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
IAF Aircraft 1971 War India Air Force Rajnath SIngh National Pride MiG-21 Farewell MiG-21 History MiG-21 Retirement Indian Fighter Jet India Russia Defence Ties
