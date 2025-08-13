On Cam: PhD Student Refuses To Accept Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaOn Cam: PhD Student Refuses To Accept Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor

Jean Joseph, a PhD student at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, refused to accept her doctorate from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the convocation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)

At the convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, PhD student Jean Joseph declined to receive her doctorate from Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging that the Governor has acted against the interests of Tamil people and the Tamil language.

Instead, Jean Joseph accepted the degree from the university’s Vice-Chancellor, M. Chandrasekar. The incident drew attention on social media, highlighting the student’s public stand against what she described as the Governor’s bias toward Tamil Nadu and its culture.

 

(More details awaited)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 01:41 PM (IST)
Tamil NAdu
