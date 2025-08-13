On Cam: PhD Student Refuses To Accept Degree From Tamil Nadu Governor
Jean Joseph, a PhD student at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, refused to accept her doctorate from Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at the convocation.
At the convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, PhD student Jean Joseph declined to receive her doctorate from Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, alleging that the Governor has acted against the interests of Tamil people and the Tamil language.
Instead, Jean Joseph accepted the degree from the university’s Vice-Chancellor, M. Chandrasekar. The incident drew attention on social media, highlighting the student’s public stand against what she described as the Governor’s bias toward Tamil Nadu and its culture.
PhD student refuses to receive her doctorate from the TN Governor #RNRavi at the convocation.— Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) August 13, 2025
(More details awaited)