‘I Will Shake The Nation If....’: Mamata Warns BJP Against Targeting Her In Bengal Ahead Of SIR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee escalated her attack on the BJP on Tuesday, alleging that the party was attempting to influence the Election Commission ahead of the upcoming Summary Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a massive anti-SIR gathering in Bongaon, she warned that Bengal would not allow the “experiment” the BJP allegedly carried out in Bihar. The Trinamool Congress chief insisted that the deletion of genuine voters would be met with a fierce political response.

‘If You Target Me, I’ll Shake the Nation’

Banerjee adopted a combative tone, declaring that any attempt to undermine her or her party workers would be considered a direct attack. She said she would take her agitation nationwide if required, promising to “shake the entire nation” after the elections if the BJP tried to manipulate the voter rolls, as per a report on India Today.

She also emphasised that people should not fear the SIR process, asserting that the Election Commission “had no authority to delete names from the voter list.” Her message was aimed at reassuring communities who fear being dropped from the rolls in the pre-election overhaul.

Helicopter Cancellation Sparks Sharp Allegations

During the speech, Banerjee described an unexpected obstacle she encountered on her way to the rally. Her helicopter flight to Bongaon was cancelled, which she alleged was a BJP “conspiracy” intended to prevent her from attending the event. She recounted choosing to travel by road instead, saying the attempt to stop her only strengthened her resolve.

Warning Over CAA Forms and Voter Status

Banerjee repeatedly flagged what she described as selective implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the polls. According to her, forms were being issued on religious lines, a move she argued could jeopardise the voter status of those who apply.

She cautioned that “applying under the CAA could create complications for voters in the future,” urging people to remain vigilant and avoid being misled before the elections.