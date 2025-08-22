Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Allow Me Some Nostalgia Today': Mamata Recalls Role In Expanding Metro Infra Ahead Of PM Modi's Kolkata Visit

'Allow Me Some Nostalgia Today': Mamata Recalls Role In Expanding Metro Infra Ahead Of PM Modi's Kolkata Visit

Mamata Banerjee highlighted her role in Kolkata's Metro expansion, both as Union Railway Minister, planning and funding new corridors, and as Chief Minister, facilitating execution by providing land and resolving hurdles.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 05:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took to social media to share a nostalgic post detailing her contribution to Kolkata’s Metro expansion. Banerjee, who has decided to miss the inauguration of three new metro corridors by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata today, traced her involvement in the expansion of the metro's infrastructure in the city when she was the Union Railways Minister and also as Bengal's CM now.

In a post on X, Banerjee wrote that as Union Railway Minister, she was “fortunate in planning and sanctioning a series of Metro Railway corridors” in the city, covering areas like Joka, Garia, the Airport, and Sector V. She said she not only drew up blueprints and arranged funds but also initiated the groundwork to create an intra-city Metro grid.

Reflecting on her tenure as Chief Minister, Banerjee highlighted her key role in ensuring the execution of these projects by providing free land, building approach roads, rehabilitating displaced families, and removing administrative hurdles.

"Our chief secretaries successively held a series of coordination meetings to ensure integration of execution agencies," she said.

"My planning as Railways Minister got fulfillment in my participation in execution. Expanding Metro infrastructure has been a long journey for me. Allow me some nostalgia today," the Bengal CM wrote on X.

PM Modi will visit Kolkata today and is slated to inaugurate three new metro corridors in the city, including Green, Yellow, and Orange lines, which will drastically slash the travel time. 

With today's inauguration, Kolkata Metro will directly connect the airport with the rest of the city for the first time in its 41-year journey.

The Green Line extension, hailed as a "game-changer,"  will run between Sealdah and Esplanade (2.45 km) now. It will provide the first seamless metro link between the twin stations of Howrah and Sealdah, which are the city's busiest railway terminus. 

The Yellow Line stretch from Noapara to Jai Hind Airport (6.77 km) will give the city its first direct metro ride to the international airport. The Orange Line stretch from Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) to Beleghata (Metropolis) (4.4 km), will link Science City, several hospitals, schools and busy commercial hubs.

Published at : 22 Aug 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata.metro Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Mamata Banerjee Pm Modi In Kolkata
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
Accept Aadhar For Bihar SIR, Supreme Court Tells Election Commission
India
‘Too Harsh’: Supreme Court Revisits Order Prohibiting Release Of Stray Dogs
‘Too Harsh’: Supreme Court Revisits Order Prohibiting Release Of Stray Dogs
Cities
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
‘India’s Missiles Will Bury Them...’: PM Modi's Stern Message To Pakistan From Bihar
Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Advertisement

Videos

Pawan Agarwal, Director of Good Money Man talks about Thematic Advantage Fund
Supreme Court Highlights Coexistence And Practicality In Stray Dog Management Decision
Breaking: Police Team Attacked With Sticks And Chilli Powder During Clash In Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh
Breaking: Public Safety Versus Animal Rights Clash Ahead Of Supreme Court Stray Dog Verdict
Breaking: Stray Dog Debate Intensifies As Supreme Court Prepares Landmark Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget