Amid the devastating floods and landslides in North Bengal, a fierce political confrontation has erupted between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after BJP leaders were allegedly attacked during their visit to affected areas in the Dooars region.

While the Prime Minister slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for what he called an “absolutely pathetic” law and order situation, Mamata Banerjee accused him of politicising a natural disaster and breaching the “constitutional ethos” by making unverified allegations.

Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To “Listen To Elected State Government”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the West Bengal Chief Minister said, “It is unfortunate and deeply concerning that the Prime Minister of India has chosen to politicise a natural disaster without waiting for a proper investigation, especially while people in North Bengal are grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides… I urge the Prime Minister: Listen to the elected state government, not just your party colleagues. You are the Prime Minister of India, not just of BJP. Your responsibility lies in nation-building, not narrative-building.”

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 6, 2025

Banerjee accused BJP leaders of visiting the disaster-hit areas “with a large convoy of cars and under security cover of the central forces… without any information to the local police and administration.” She questioned how the state government or the TMC could be blamed for the incident and said the Prime Minister’s remarks represented “a breach of the constitutional ethos.”

She added, “The incident occurred in a constituency where the people themselves have elected a BJP MLA. Yet the Prime Minister sees no contradiction in painting the incident as a reflection of TMC’s so-called ‘strongmanship’.”

Banerjee also criticised what she described as the BJP’s attempts to “resort to the tired North Bengal vs South Bengal narrative” ahead of elections, asserting that “Bengal is one — emotionally, culturally, and politically.”

PM Modi Slams “Pathetic” Law And Order In Bengal

In a post shared on X, Prime Minister Modi said the attack on BJP leaders “highlighted the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.”

He wrote, “The manner in which our party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state.”

The Prime Minister also urged BJP workers to “continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations.”

Mob Attack Sparks Political Storm In Flood-Hit North Bengal

According to PTI, BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh were injured in a mob attack in Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri district, while visiting areas affected by torrential rains that have claimed at least 28 lives.

Purported videos shared on social media by Ghosh showed Murmu bleeding from his face and nose before being taken to hospital. Ghosh alleged that locals “kicked and punched us, and thereafter, started throwing stones at us, causing severe injury to Khagen da.”

BJP leaders accused the TMC of orchestrating the assault. Party co-incharge Amit Malviya wrote on X that Murmu was attacked “by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri’s Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts.”

Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar went a step further, alleging that the attack occurred “in the presence of the Mamata-police.” He called the Chief Minister a “failed leader” and accused her of celebrating “on the Carnival stage at Red Road” while North Bengal suffered.

TMC leaders rejected the allegations, with North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha claiming that “the attack was BJP’s own doing.” He said, “At a time when people are affected badly, BJP leaders with a convoy of 10-plus cars went only for photo-ops and without any relief materials.”

TMC spokesperson Krishanu Mitra questioned the choice of BJP representatives visiting the area, asking whether the move was “a political strategy to bypass the importance of the party’s local representatives.”

CM Mamata, Governor Visit Affected Areas; Relief Announced

Chief Minister Banerjee, who visited the flood-affected zones to review rescue operations, announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, along with a home guard job for one member of each bereaved family.

She urged citizens to maintain peace, saying, “Any untoward incident at this time is undesirable. Together, we will overcome this crisis.”

Governor C.V. Ananda Bose also toured the flood-ravaged areas of Mirik and said he would prepare a report for both the state and the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Tea Association of India’s North Bengal branch reported that several tea estates in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts suffered severe damage to crops and infrastructure, leaving thousands of workers affected.