'Malicious actors' attempted to disrupt re-evaluation portal services: CBSE

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI): The CBSE on Tuesday said that "malicious actors" attempted to disrupt services on its re-evaluation portal through a barrage of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack that caused 1.5 million hits on the platform within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

The board said the portal is currently supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users, with over 28,000 successful submissions as of 10 pm on Tuesday.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said on X.

"The most recent being a denial-of-service (DoS) attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

"The portal is currently supporting nearly 14,000 concurrent users, with over 28,000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today," the CBSE updated on X late on Tuesday night.

The board said that based on student feedback, further improvements – including extended session time limits – have been implemented to enhance user experience.

"Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable and student-friendly platform," it added.

Commenting on the cyberattack attempts detected on the CBSE's re-evaluation portal, Srinivas L, joint MD and joint CEO at 63SATS Cybertech, the cybersecurity subsidiary of 63 moons technologies limited, described the incident as a "coordinated, two-pronged operation".

He said the denial-of-service attack appeared to be a smokescreen while the file-access probing suggested attempts to "pull something out" of the system.

"A flood of 1.5 million requests in two minutes alongside a lakh file access attempts isn't a glitch or a bored hacker. It's a coordinated, two-pronged operation. The DoS is the smokescreen. The file access probing is what they actually came for.

"You don't throw that kind of volume at a portal unless you're trying to pull something out while everyone's busy fighting fire... But the CBSE held fort and still got thousands of students through. Credit where it's due," he said.

However, Srinivas cautioned that "holding the fort once isn't a strategy but rather just plain luck wearing a uniform".

"You can't keep defending these systems reactively, cycle after cycle, and expect to win every time. What India's exam infrastructure actually needs is to be built for the attack, not patched after it," he said.

"When you're holding the data of children, cyber resilience isn't a feature you switch on at result time. It's the foundation the whole thing sits on and runs continuously," Srinivas added.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class 12 board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students will have to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The board said the entire process, including payment of fees, will be conducted digitally.

For verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books, students can report concerns such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books or evaluation against a different question paper set.

"Students are advised to ensure that all requests across subjects are included before final submission," the board said.

The fee for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copies of answer books is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation of answers will be charged at Rs 25 per question, it said.

The fees can be paid only online through modes such as UPI, credit card, debit card and net banking, it added.

"Students may submit only one application each for verification of issues/re-evaluation and are therefore advised to decide in advance whether to apply for one or multiple subjects," the board said.

The CBSE said once the 'freeze and proceed to payment' button is clicked, the details will be locked and cannot be edited. Hence, students are advised to ensure that all details are correct.

The board said applications will be treated as successfully submitted only after online payment is completed. It also said that only one application each for verification of issues and re-evaluation will be permitted.

"Students may also apply online for re-evaluation of one or more questions across one or more subjects by providing the required details, including question number, page number, as the case may be," the board said.

The CBSE said the outcome of the requests will be communicated after completion of the process and advised candidates to submit their applications within the stipulated timeline.

A visual guide and a tutorial video have also been made available to help students complete the process, it added.

The CBSE also said that Aadhaar-based verification has been introduced for security reasons while applying for verification of issues and re-evaluation of answers.

"For children who do not have Aadhaar, the Aadhaar details of parents, relatives or guardians may be used," the board said.

"In this case, the Aadhaar name, date of birth and gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used," it added.

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29.

The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking (OSM) system used by the CBSE.

The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. PTI KSH GJS ARI ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)