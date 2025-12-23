3-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Mother’s Boyfriend After Soiling Clothes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia3-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Mother’s Boyfriend After Soiling Clothes

A three-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Solapur was allegedly strangled by his mother’s live-in partner after soiling his clothes, triggering shock and outrage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A deeply disturbing case of alleged child murder has emerged from Solapur in Maharashtra, where a three-year-old boy was killed after reportedly soiling his clothes while asleep. Police say the child’s mother’s live-in partner has been arrested in connection with the crime, which took place on the night of December 11.

The victim, Farhan, was allegedly strangled by Maulali alias Akbar Razaaq (44), who was intoxicated at the time of the incident. Investigators believe the accused became violent after the child accidentally defecated while sleeping next to him, leading to a fatal assault that was later attempted to be concealed.

What Police Say Happened That Night

According to police findings, Farhan was at home with his mother’s partner when the incident occurred. The child had been sleeping when he soiled his clothes, an act that allegedly enraged Maulali, who was under the influence of alcohol. In a fit of anger, police say, he strangled the child, as reported by NDTV.

Farhan’s mother, Shahnaz Sheikh (28), who works as a domestic help, was not present at the time. When she returned home later that night, she was reportedly told that her son had fallen and was injured. Alarmed by his condition, she rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the facility, however, advised that the child be shifted to a government hospital for further care, prompting a series of events that further raised suspicion.

Attempt To Mislead, Sudden Escape

Instead of taking the child to a government hospital in Solapur, police allege that Maulali diverted the journey toward Vijaypur in neighbouring Karnataka. When the trio reached the bus stand there, the accused reportedly fled the scene, abandoning Shahnaz and the unconscious child.

With no assistance from her partner, Shahnaz sought help from her first husband. Together, they managed to take Farhan to a government hospital. Tragically, doctors declared the three-year-old dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination later confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation, contradicting the initial claim of an accidental fall and firmly pointing toward homicide.

Arrest, Ongoing Investigation

Following the medical findings, police launched a detailed probe and arrested Maulali alias Akbar Razaaq. Senior Inspector Pramod Waghmare confirmed that the accused is in custody and that a thorough investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events and any prior history of abuse.

Police also revealed that Shahnaz has two children from her first marriage. She and the accused had been living together in Solapur for the past month, though both originally hail from Vijaypur. Investigators are now examining the domestic environment and the circumstances that led to the fatal incident.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Maharashtra MUMBAI
