New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): "Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces have been smeared with ink)- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took jibe at the Opposition after informing the Lok Sabha that three terrorists who were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack have been killed.

"...Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack... I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, 'Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces are smeared with ink)... What kind of politics is this?...," Shah said during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

Shah also said that the government has proof that Pahalgam terrorists came from Pakistan. "We have proof - two had Pakistani voter IDs, and even the chocolates they carried were made in Pakistan," the Home Minister said in the Lower House of Parliament.

Amit Shah also responded to Congress leader and former Union Minister in the UPA regime, P Chidambaram's "Why do you assume terrorists came from Pakistan?" statement and accusing him of giving a "clean chit" to Pakistan.

"Yesterday, former Home Minister Chidambaram raised a question about the proof of the terrorists coming from Pakistan... Whom does he want to save? What will he gain by defending Pakistan?... We have the proof that these three were Pakistanis. We have voter ID numbers of the two of them... The chocolates recovered from them are made in Pakistan... The former Home Minister of this country is giving a clean chit to Pakistan. If they were not Pakistanis, then Chidambaram is also raising the question as to why Pakistan was attacked... 130 crore people are watching their conspiracy to save Pakistan..."

Chidambaram, who served as Home Minister in the UPA tenure, had said in a recent interview with a news outlet that the Government was "unwilling to disclose what the NIA has done all these weeks. Have they identified the terrorists, where they came from? I mean, for all we know, they could be homegrown terrorists. Why do you assume that they came from Pakistan? There's no evidence of that. They are also hiding the losses."

Meanwhile, addressing the Lok Sabha today, Shah further said, "...Operation Sindoor killed those who sent the terrorists and Operation Mahadev killed those who carried out the attack... I thought that after hearing this news, there would be a wave of happiness in the ruling and the Opposition parties, 'Magar Syaahi padd gayi inke chehre pe' (Their faces are smeared with ink)... What kind of politics is this?..."

Referring to remarks made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi during the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha yesterday, Shah said, "Yesterday, Gogoi ji said that Modi ji went to Bihar instead of Pahalgam on 24th April. At the time of the Pahalgam attack, Modi ji was abroad. The day Modi ji went to Bihar, only Rahul Gandhi was in Pahalgam and no one else...It is the duty of the PM to give a befitting reply if there is such an attack on citizens of the country..."

"I was expecting that when they hear this news of killing of the Pahalgam terrorists, they will be happy, but instead they don't seem happy about it..."

... In the Operation Mahadev, Suleman alias Faizal..., Afghan and Jibran, these three terrorists were killed in a joint operation of the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police... Suleman was an A-category commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Afghan was an A-category Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist. And Jibran was also an A-grade terrorist... All three terrorists who killed our citizens in the Baisaran valley have been eliminated..."

'Operation Mahadev' was jointly conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police" Shah detailed. "Innocent civilians were killed in front of their families by asking their religion. I condemn this barbaric act. I express my sympathies to the families who lost their loved ones," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

On Monday, three terrorists were killed in Operation Mahadev in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, Chinar Corps of Indian Army said.

