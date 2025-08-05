Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha Passes Bill To Reserve Seats For STs In Goa Assembly Amid Opposition Protests

Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Reserve Seats For STs In Goa Assembly Amid Opposition Protests

Lok Sabha passes bill to provide reservation for STs in Goa Assembly, citing rise in ST population. The move comes amid ongoing opposition protests over Bihar electoral roll revision.

By : PTI | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa assembly, even as opposition protests demanding discussion on revision of Bihar electoral rolls continued unabated.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025' for consideration and passage amid din in the House and the legislation was passed by a voice vote.

Incidentally, the bill was introduced in the Lower House on this day in 2024 and had been pending since then. This is the first bill to be passed by the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Monsoon session which has seen disruptions by the opposition on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar.

After the passage of the bill, Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day as protests by opposition MPs continued unabated.

According to the Bill, the population of the Scheduled Tribes has increased considerably in Goa as per the 2011 census vis- -vis 2001 census figures.

It noted that a "peculiar situation" has arisen in the state, wherein the population of the STs there vis- -vis the population of SCs is considerably higher -- as per the Primary Census Abstract, 2011 for Goa.

The total population was 14,58,545; the population of SCs was 25,449 and the population of STs was 1,49,275.

"But no seats are reserved for the STs and they are unable to avail the constitutional benefit of reservation..." As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community, while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Ram Meghwal Assembly Seats Monsoon Session Scheduled Tribes Bihar Electoral Roll Goa ST Reservation Lok Sabha Bill
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
Former Jammu & Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik Dies
India
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
'This Day That Year': Army Shares Old Post On US' Support To Pakistan
World
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
‘Pakistan And China Fighting For Russia,’ Says Zelensky, Pakistan Denies
Cities
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
‘Antim Johar’ Echoes Across Ranchi As Jharkhand Bids Final Goodbye To Former CM Shibu Soren
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget