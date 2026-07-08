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Lashkar Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian
Locals said the body is of the local militant who was trapped in the cordon but the forces could not trace him for 4 days.
One Lashkar terrorist was neutralised by SOG Shopian in a joint operation along with RR and CRPF. Police said one body was recovered by locals at Chanpora after the cordon lifted by security forces in Shopian last night. Locals said the body is of the local militant who was trapped in the cordon but the forces could not trace him for 4 days. Police has taken custody of the dead body to ascertain the identity and the circumstances of his death.
You Can Run But You Can't Hide !— J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) July 8, 2026
One Lashkar terrorist neutralised by SOG Shopian, in a Jt Op, along with RR and CRPF.
(More details are awaited)
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