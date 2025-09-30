Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet in Leh district until October 3, citing public safety and security concerns. The directive, issued by the Joint Secretary (Cyber & Information Security) under the Telecommunication Act, 2023, will remain in force until 6 pm on October 3.

According to the order, the shutdown covers all mobile data services, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and public Wi-Fi facilities, across Leh. The notification stated the move was taken “in the interest of defence and security of the State, public order and for preventing incitement to the commission of offence.”

The Ministry clarified that the suspension was approved by the Joint Secretary as an emergency measure since “it was not feasible to seek approval of the Competent Authority due to unavoidable circumstances.”

KDA, Apex Body Halt Talks with Centre

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Tuesday reiterated that it would not participate in talks with the Centre until climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others arrested in Leh are released and a judicial probe is initiated into the September 24 firing incident.

Addressing reporters, KDA co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai said: “We will not participate in the talks with the Centre till Sonam Wangchuk is released, arrests are stopped, those arrested are released, and a judicial probe is ordered”, news agency PTI reported.

Karbalai accused the authorities of attempting to discredit Ladakhi voices. “KDA dismisses all allegations of the UT administration and MHA, and we want to tell them that Sonam Wangchuk, who is a hero of the country, should be immediately released,” he asserted.

On Monday, Apex Body Leh also announced suspension of its dialogue with the Centre, with chairman Thupstan Chhewang and co-chairman Chering Dorjay emphasising that a “conducive atmosphere” was necessary before talks could resume.

Curfew Relaxed For 4 Hours, Tensions Remain High

Authorities on Tuesday eased the week-long curfew in Leh for four hours from 10 am, allowing essential shops to open. Officials confirmed similar relaxations were given on Monday after the last rites of four victims killed in the clashes.

Additional District Magistrate Ghulam Mohammed directed grocery, hardware and vegetable shops to function during the relaxation window. Police said further decisions on curfew relaxations would depend on the situation as it unfolds.

Despite the easing, prohibitory orders banning gatherings of more than five people remain in force across major parts of Ladakh, including Kargil. Security forces continue to be deployed in large numbers in sensitive areas.

Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta has been holding daily security reviews, urging people to maintain unity and harmony. “I urge all sections of society to maintain unity and harmony and not fall prey to the designs of anti-social and anti-national elements,” he said, assuring that the administration stood with the people.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh BJP demanded a thorough investigation into the firing incident while calling for the release of those charged with minor offences. In its statement, the party said: “Ladakh is known for its beauty and the resilience of its people. We urge everyone in Ladakh to uphold peace and harmony. It is crucial that we do not take law and order into our hands or fall prey to misinformation.”