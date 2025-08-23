KIPS Learning, a publisher of school computer science curriculum, announced that its book "Understanding Artificial Intelligence – XI" has been named the winner of the “Best Book Award – 2025” by the Federation of Educational Publishers in India (FEPI).

The award-winning book is part of KIPS Learning’s Understanding Artificial Intelligence series, which has been adopted by several schools across the country. According to the publisher, the book is designed to simplify complex AI concepts, making them accessible to learners while highlighting real-world applications.

Speaking on the recognition, Yash Mehta, CEO of ABP Education, said: “At ABP Education, we believe in transforming learning through innovation. This recognition of KIPS Learning’s AI book is not just an award, but a validation of our vision to equip students with knowledge and skills that matter for tomorrow.”

Echoing the sentiment, Venugopal Bhaskaran, President of KIPS Learning, said: “This award is a proud moment for the entire KIPS team. It reflects our dedication to delivering world-class educational content and our mission to prepare the next generation for the digital future.”

KIPS Learning Hails Book's Success

In a statement shared on LinkedIn, KIPS Learning expressed gratitude to the educators, authors, and team members who played a role in developing the book. The post acknowledged the contributions of Meera Agarwal, Shivani Anubhav Jain, and Sheetal Verma, crediting their subject expertise, creativity, and commitment as central to the book’s success.

"A special note of appreciation to Yash Mehta, CEO – ABP Education, for his vision and encouragement, and to Venugopal Bhaskaran, President – KIPS, whose expertise and dedication have been pivotal in shaping this achievement," the statement read.

The publisher also highlighted that the recognition by FEPI reaffirms its position in the educational publishing sector and strengthens its resolve to create innovative, technology-driven learning resources for schools across India.