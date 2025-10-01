Three Workers Die Cleaning Hotel Drain In Kerala; Suffocation Suspected

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaThree Workers Die Cleaning Hotel Drain In Kerala; Suffocation Suspected

Three workers from Tamil Nadu died in Idukki, Kerala, after suffocating in a hotel septic tank.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Three workers from Tamil Nadu died while cleaning a hotel drain in Idukki district, Kerala, on Tuesday night. Preliminary investigations suggest they suffocated due to lack of oxygen inside the waste tank.

'Rescuers Could Not Enter Manhole' 

According to police, one worker initially entered the drain and collapsed, prompting the other two to rush in to rescue him. Tragically, all three were trapped inside. The deceased were identified as Jayaraman from Cumbum, and Sundara Pandian and Michael from Gudalur, all from Tamil Nadu. Kattappana Police said that the three workers died after getting trapped inside a hotel’s septic tank in Kattappana, Idukki.

Kattapana Police said: "The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Despite efforts by the fire force, rescuers could not enter the manhole and had to use an earthmover to clear the area. After a one-and-a-half-hour rescue operation, the workers were rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. The bodies are kept at Kattappana Taluk Hospital.”

 

Police and rescue teams were immediately pressed into service, and the bodies were later sent for autopsy.

Meanwhile, in another tragic incident on Tuesday, nine workers died after a steel arch collapsed at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
