Kerala Puts PM SHRI Scheme On Hold, Sets Up Panel To Review Rollout

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Wednesday that the state government has decided to temporarily halt the implementation of the PM SHRI (PM Schools for Rising India) scheme, pending a detailed review. A seven-member ministerial sub-committee has been constituted to examine the scheme’s rollout and submit recommendations before any further action is taken.

Kerala Temporarily Halts PM SHRI Scheme

Speaking to reporters, Vijayan said the decision comes amid concerns that the Chief Electoral Commission (CEC) had proceeded with plans to conduct a School Infrastructure Review (SIR) without adequately consulting political parties or the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Kerala, as per a report on Mathrubhumi. With local body elections nearing, the Chief Minister argued that implementing the review at this stage would be impractical and could disrupt administrative processes.

CM Vijayan said, as per ANI: "When the MoU for PM SHRI was signed, it triggered several concerns. We have now decided to re-examine the implementation of the project. A cabinet sub-committee with seven ministers has been constituted for this review. Until the committee submits its report and a final decision is taken, all further steps under PM SHRI will be put on hold."

To build consensus, the government has scheduled an all-party meeting on November 5 at 4 PM to discuss the implications of the scheme and determine Kerala’s stance. Vijayan clarified that the state will finalize its position only after the sub-committee submits its findings, reported Manorama. The committee’s report will guide whether Kerala continues with the scheme, revises its participation, or opts for a formal withdrawal.

The issue is further complicated by the scheme’s integration with Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK), the state’s key education funding framework. Officials cautioned that retaining SSK support while exiting PM SHRI could trigger legal and administrative challenges, as the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) does not permit unilateral withdrawal. Any formal exit would likely require Supreme Court intervention.

The Chief Minister said the government’s decision reflects a cautious and consultative approach, balancing educational priorities with legal obligations and upcoming electoral considerations. The sub-committee’s findings are expected to play a decisive role in shaping Kerala’s future engagement with central education schemes.

ALSO READ: Hundreds Of Farmers Led By BKU Protest At Noida, Demands 10% Plot Allocation, Heavy Police Deployed