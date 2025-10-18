Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaKerala MLA IC Balakrishnan Booked By Vigilance Body Over Alleged Corruption In Bank Appointments

Congress MLA IC Balakrishnan is under probe by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) for alleged corruption in appointments at Sultan Bathery Primary Coop Agricultural and Rural Development Bank

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Wayanad (Kerala), Oct 18 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against Congress MLA I C Balakrishnan over alleged corruption in appointments at a local cooperative bank in Sultan Bathery here, officials said on Saturday.

According to VACB officials, the legislator has been booked in connection with the alleged irregularities in appointments made at the Sultan Bathery Primary Co-operative Agricultural and Rural Development Bank.

The allegation is that Balakrishnan accepted over Rs six lakh in 2015 for facilitating an appointment at the bank.

The VACB initiated a preliminary inquiry following the suicide of Congress leader N M Vijayan in December last year.

In his suicide note, Vijayan had accused Balakrishnan of taking bribes for appointments at the Sulthan Bathery Urban Co-operative Bank.

A case in this regard was earlier registered at the Sulthan Bathery police station, and further investigation is underway, VACB officials said.

As part of the preliminary inquiry, the MLA was earlier interrogated by VACB.

He is currently the sole accused in the case and will be questioned again during the ongoing probe, officials added. PTI TBA TBA KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
