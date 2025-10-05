Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Latest To Ban Coldrif Cough Syrup After Children's Death, Telangana Issues ‘Stop Use’ Alert

Kerala Latest To Ban Coldrif Cough Syrup After Children's Death, Telangana Issues ‘Stop Use’ Alert

Telangana issues stop-use alert on Coldrif syrup; Kerala halts sales after child deaths in MP and Rajasthan linked to toxic batch.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Telangana has issued a public alert urging residents to stop using Coldrif cough syrup, while Kerala has suspended its sale following reports of children's deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to the medicine.

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) said it was “alerted” about the fatalities and issued a “Stop Use Notice Regarding Coldrif Syrup (Batch No. SR-13)” after the batch was allegedly found adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic chemical.

The notice advised residents to immediately discontinue use of the syrup if they have it and report possession to local drug authorities. Citizens can also inform the DCA through a toll-free number on working days. Officials in Telangana are coordinating with Tamil Nadu authorities to track the distribution of the affected batch.

All drug inspectors and assistant directors have been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze or stop the use of any remaining stocks of this batch.

In Kerala, a preliminary investigation revealed that the flagged batch had not reached the state, said Health Minister Veena George. Despite this, authorities halted all sales and distribution of Coldrif syrup as a precaution. Eight distributors in Kerala were instructed to suspend operations, and medical stores were told to stop selling the product. Samples have been sent for testing, while other cough syrups are being checked as well.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan had also suspended Coldrif sales.

The case surfaced after nine children in Chhindwara district, MP, died from suspected kidney infections linked to the syrup. Laboratory tests confirmed extremely high levels of diethylene glycol in the batch.

“The concentration of diethylene glycol was over 48%, far above the permissible limit of 0.1% in Coldrif,” said drug controller D.K. Maurya, warning that such levels are extremely hazardous.

Published at : 05 Oct 2025 09:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana Rajasthan Kerala MP Child Deaths #Rajasthan Coldrif Syrup Diethylene Glycol DCA Alert Cough Medicine Drug Safety
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
Israel Agreed To 'Withdrawal Line', Ceasefire To Come Into Effect After Hamas' Confirmation: Trump
World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
Cities
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Prescribed Toxic Cough Syrup Arrested After 14 Children Die
Cricket
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
India-Pakistan Women's World Cup Match At Risk - Here's Why
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget