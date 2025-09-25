In a move reflecting the ongoing friction between the state government and Raj Bhavan, Kerala has revised its Class 10 Social Science curriculum to include a new module explaining the constitutional role of governors. The updated section, part of the chapter Democracy: An Indian Experience, portrays governors as largely symbolic, non-elected figures.

What Does The Module Say?

The chapter emphasises that real executive power lies with the Council of Ministers headed by the Chief Minister, according to Mathrubhumi.

The textbook module also highlights that governors are typically appointed from retired military officers, bureaucrats, or politicians. It also explains the limited options they have regarding bills passed by the legislative assembly: they can approve, return, or forward them to the President. If a returned bill is passed again by the assembly, the governor is expected to sign it.

Education Minister V Sivankutty had announced in July that content on gubernatorial powers would be included in textbooks. The announcement came shortly after Sivankutty walked out of a Raj Bhavan event in protest over the display of a ‘Bharat Mata’ image, which had sparked controversy.

Kerala Governor Vs Government Row

Kerala’s tensions with Governor Rajendra Arlekar follow a longstanding pattern. His predecessor, Arif Mohammed Khan, had clashed with the state government over legislative assent, university appointments and public criticisms, as per The Print. Recent controversies, including the display of Bharat Mata portraits at Raj Bhavan functions, have prompted accusations from both the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) that the governor’s office was being ideologically influenced.

This curriculum revision marks a institutional approach by the state government to educate students on the constitutional framework, moving beyond traditional protest methods such as black flag demonstrations and street sit-ins.

ALSO READ: Hyderabad Woman 'Abducted' By Parents From In-Laws' House For Marrying Against Their Wishes