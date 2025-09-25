Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHyderabad Woman 'Abducted' By Parents From In-Laws' House For Marrying Against Their Wishes

Hyderabad Woman 'Abducted' By Parents From In-Laws' House For Marrying Against Their Wishes

Police said the woman’s family visited under the pretext of meeting her but allegedly assaulted members of the groom’s family, using chilli powder during the confrontation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Narsampally village, Hyderabad, a young woman was allegedly taken from her in-laws’ home by her family on Wednesday, according to police. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social media. The couple, Praveen and Shwetha, married four months ago despite objections from the woman’s parents, who reportedly disapproved of the groom’s career prospects.

Although both families are related and belong to the same caste, tensions persisted following the marriage.

Keesara Police Inspector A Anjaneyulu confirmed that two of the woman’s relatives have been arrested and said authorities are working to locate the remaining individuals involved, including her parents, as per a report on The Hindu.

Police said the woman’s family visited under the pretext of meeting her but allegedly assaulted members of the groom’s family, using chilli powder during the confrontation. The video shows the woman calling for help as neighbours intervened while her family forcibly removed her.

Authorities believe opposition to the marriage may have motivated the incident. A kidnapping case has been registered against the woman’s parents and four other relatives at Keesara police station. Later, the woman contacted police to confirm that she was with her father and said she would report to the station the following day, as per India Today.

ALSO READ: Bengaluru Woman Accuses Cricket Coach Of Cheating, Sexual Exploitation Under Pretext Of Marriage

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget