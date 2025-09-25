In Narsampally village, Hyderabad, a young woman was allegedly taken from her in-laws’ home by her family on Wednesday, according to police. A video capturing the incident has circulated widely on social media. The couple, Praveen and Shwetha, married four months ago despite objections from the woman’s parents, who reportedly disapproved of the groom’s career prospects.



Although both families are related and belong to the same caste, tensions persisted following the marriage.

Keesara Police Inspector A Anjaneyulu confirmed that two of the woman’s relatives have been arrested and said authorities are working to locate the remaining individuals involved, including her parents, as per a report on The Hindu.

Police said the woman’s family visited under the pretext of meeting her but allegedly assaulted members of the groom’s family, using chilli powder during the confrontation. The video shows the woman calling for help as neighbours intervened while her family forcibly removed her.

Authorities believe opposition to the marriage may have motivated the incident. A kidnapping case has been registered against the woman’s parents and four other relatives at Keesara police station. Later, the woman contacted police to confirm that she was with her father and said she would report to the station the following day, as per India Today.



