Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Driver Killed After Girder Falls On Pick-Up Van At Aroor-Thuravoor Flyover Site

Kerala Driver Killed After Girder Falls On Pick-Up Van At Aroor-Thuravoor Flyover Site

Early Thursday, Rajesh, a 44-year-old driver, died when concrete girders from the under-construction Aroor-Thuravoor highway collapsed onto his pick-up van in Kerala.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 44-year-old man was killed in a accident early Thursday when a massive concrete girder from the under-construction Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway collapsed onto his vehicle near Chandiroor in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The victim, identified as Rajesh, was driving a pick-up van transporting eggs when the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. 

Kerala Driver Killed After Girder Falls On Pick-Up Van

Police said workers were in the process of positioning the girder using a hydraulic jack when it reportedly slipped, sending the 32-metre-long, steel-reinforced beam crashing down, as per a report on The New Indian Express.

The impact crushed the van, which had been travelling from Ernakulam toward Alappuzha after completing a delivery. Officials confirmed that two girders fell — one entirely and another partially — causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Rescue teams took over three hours to cut open the wreckage and recover the driver’s body.

Traffic on the National Highway was disrupted for several hours following the accident. Vehicles from Alappuzha were diverted through Arookutty, while those coming from Ernakulam were rerouted via Poochakkal and Cherthala X-ray Junction.

The vehicle’s owner accused the construction contractor of negligence, alleging that safety measures at the site were inadequate. Public Works Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas has directed the PWD secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Local MLA Daleema Jojo expressed grief over the tragedy, stating that while safety procedures are usually in place, “something clearly went wrong this time.” Residents of the area also voiced anger, claiming that accidents around the flyover project site have been frequent and that repeated warnings to officials have gone unheeded.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap, and efforts are underway to clear debris and restore normal traffic movement.

ALSO READ: Dr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Delhi Blast: Brezza Linked To Jaish-e-Mohammad Module Found At Al-Falah University
Cities
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur, Fire Tenders Rush To Spot
Explosion Heard In Delhi's Mahipalpur
World
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
US Govt's Longest Shutdown Ends After 43 Days
Cities
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Drove Explosive-Laden i20 In Delhi Red Fort Blast
DNA Test Confirms Dr Umar Was Bomber In Red Fort Blast
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Red Fort Blast Probe: New CCTV Footage Shows Dr. Umar Near Turkman Gate Mosque | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Fake Blast Scare Near Delhi’s Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur; Police Declare Call False After Thorough Check
NSG Departs Khandauli After Forensic Sweep; 50 CCTV Clips & Diary Tighten Net on Umar’s Route
Breaking: Centre Declares Delhi Blast Terror Attack; Questions Raised Over Haryana Police Failures
Delhi Blast: Human Remains Found 3 Days After Explosion; White-Collar Terror Links Surface
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Delhi Chokes: Reading BJP & AAP Pledges Shows Why Smog Won't Clear Without Political Consensus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget