Kerala Driver Killed After Girder Falls On Pick-Up Van At Aroor-Thuravoor Flyover Site

A 44-year-old man was killed in a accident early Thursday when a massive concrete girder from the under-construction Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway collapsed onto his vehicle near Chandiroor in Kerala’s Alappuzha district. The victim, identified as Rajesh, was driving a pick-up van transporting eggs when the incident occurred around 2:30 a.m.

Police said workers were in the process of positioning the girder using a hydraulic jack when it reportedly slipped, sending the 32-metre-long, steel-reinforced beam crashing down, as per a report on The New Indian Express.

The impact crushed the van, which had been travelling from Ernakulam toward Alappuzha after completing a delivery. Officials confirmed that two girders fell — one entirely and another partially — causing extensive damage to the vehicle. Rescue teams took over three hours to cut open the wreckage and recover the driver’s body.

Traffic on the National Highway was disrupted for several hours following the accident. Vehicles from Alappuzha were diverted through Arookutty, while those coming from Ernakulam were rerouted via Poochakkal and Cherthala X-ray Junction.

The vehicle’s owner accused the construction contractor of negligence, alleging that safety measures at the site were inadequate. Public Works Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas has directed the PWD secretary to submit a detailed report on the incident.

Local MLA Daleema Jojo expressed grief over the tragedy, stating that while safety procedures are usually in place, “something clearly went wrong this time.” Residents of the area also voiced anger, claiming that accidents around the flyover project site have been frequent and that repeated warnings to officials have gone unheeded.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the mishap, and efforts are underway to clear debris and restore normal traffic movement.

