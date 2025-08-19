Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Death Row Convict Sentenced For 2023 Minor’s Murder Assaulted By Co-Prisoner At Thrissur Jail

Kerala Death Row Convict Sentenced For 2023 Minor’s Murder Assaulted By Co-Prisoner At Thrissur Jail

Alam was stabbed using a spoon and assaulted by a co-prisoner, Rahilal, in the corridor in front of the fourth cell in the D-Block of Viyyur Central Jail at around 4 pm on Sunday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thrissur (Kerala), Aug 19 (PTI) A Bihari man facing a death sentence for raping and murdering a minor girl at Aluva in 2023 was assaulted by a co-prisoner at the Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur, police said here on Tuesday. Viyyur police have registered a case and started an investigation into the incident, they said.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Ashafaq Alam, 30, who was sentenced to death by Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court in November 2023.

According to police officials, Alam was stabbed using a spoon and assaulted by a co-prisoner, Rahilal, in the corridor in front of the fourth cell in the D-Block of Viyyur Central Jail at around 4 pm on Sunday.

Rahilal, hailing from Kottayam who was imprisoned in another criminal case, intercepted Alam and told him, "You are an accused in a murder case," the FIR stated.

Later, he took out a spoon and stabbed Alam on his head and face, it said.

Then, he continued to abuse Alam verbally.

Soon, jail officials reached the place and provided medical aid to Alam.

Rahilal was shifted to a cell in another block to avoid any future confrontation.

Based on the complaint of Alam, Viyyur police registered a case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons and means) and 296(b) (obscene act) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

It was on July 28, 2023, Alam abducted a five-year-old daughter of a Bihar native couple and took her to a place where garbage was dumped behind Aluva market. There, he raped the victim and smothered her to death.

The police, who started a probe into the child missing incident, arrested Alam from Aluva and recovered the body of the victim.

A police probe revealed that Alam also made sexual advances to a minor while he was staying in New Delhi. PTI TBA TGB KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sudershan Reddy Is INDIA Bloc's Challenger Against Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair: All About Him
INDIA Is Backing THIS Ex-SC Judge As Challenger To CP Radhakrishnan For Vice-President's Chair
India
'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations
'Borders Have Been Quiet': NSA Doval Highlights 'Upward Trend' In India-China Relations
Cities
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Flooded Mumbai: Watch
World
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Zelenskyy, Putin Meeting 'Within Next 2 Weeks' As Ukraine Pushes For 'Unconditional' Talks With Russia
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Rahul Gandhi Sends Flying Kiss to BJP Supporters During Voter Rights Yatra in Bihar
Breaking News: CP Radhakrishnan Introduced as NDA VP Candidate; PM Appeals to Opposition | ABP NEWS
Parliament Session Erupts As Opposition Protests Alleged Vote Theft, Demands Discussion
NDA Seeks Consensus For CP Radhakrishnan As Vice President, Opposition Likely To Field Candidate
Viral News: Major Incidents Reported Across India From Gorakhpur Accident To Ludhiana Drug Mafia Violence
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Turning Study Abroad Dreams Into Reality: What Needs to Change For Indian Students
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget