Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCPI Leaders Demand LDF Withdraw From PM SHRI Scheme, Citing RSS Influence In Curriculum

CPI Leaders Demand LDF Withdraw From PM SHRI Scheme, Citing RSS Influence In Curriculum

The CPI, a key ally in the ruling LDF, has already expressed its dissent to the CPI(M) and the state government on the PM SHRI issue.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (PTI) More CPI leaders on Saturday came out against the LDF government signing MoU for the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, demanding that the agreement be cancelled.

The CPI, a key ally in the ruling LDF, has already expressed its dissent to the CPI(M) and the state government on the issue.

CPI central committee member Prakash Babu said the government should withdraw from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). "It is a political demand that the state government should withdraw from PM SHRI," he said.

"The statement made by the education minister that the National Education Policy (NEP) will not be implemented is wrong. Implementation of NEP is the first condition in the PM SHRI MoU,” he added.

He added that there are provisions to rescind the MoU. “By giving notice to the central government, the MoU can be cancelled. There are also other conditions mentioned for rescinding it. Only a political decision is required in this regard,” he said.

CPI Minister J Chinchu Rani said that the PM SHRI scheme was discussed twice in the state cabinet and that CPI ministers had opposed it. "We don’t know how it was later taken up and who signed the agreement. Our party’s state executive meeting will be held on October 27, where a further decision will be taken," she said.

She added that the CPI ministers and leaders came to know about the signing of the MoU only through the media. "We had clearly stated earlier that PM SHRI should not be implemented as RSS ideology will be included in the curriculum. We do not agree with it," she said. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 02:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held
Two Australian Women's World Cup Players Molested In Indore, Accused Held
Cities
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
Satara Doctor Suicide: Landlord’s Son Prashant Bankar, Named In Note, Arrested
News
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
'US Purchased Musharraf, Got Control Over Pakistan's Nuclear Arsenal': Ex-CIA Officer John Kiriakou
South Cinema
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Bigg Boss Kannada Fame Divya Suresh Booked In Bengaluru Hit-And-Run Case
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Beyond Roads & Jobs: Why Maithili Deserves A Place In Bihar's 2025 Poll Promises
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget