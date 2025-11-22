Dramatic CCTV Video Shows Bikers Thrown Into Air In Uttarakhand Road Crash

Two young men riding a motorcycle in Uttarakhand narrowly escaped with their lives after a violent collision sent them soaring into the air. The entire incident, captured on CCTV, has been circulating widely online, leaving viewers gripped by disbelief.

The crash took place at Gaura Padav in Haldwani, where a speeding car collided head-on with the bike at a road cut.

Footage shows the motorcycle suddenly emerging from the wrong side of the road. A car, reportedly travelling from Kainchi Dham towards Lalkuan, slams into the bike within moments, launching both riders several feet above the ground before they hit the tarmac with alarming force.

उत्तराखंड के हल्द्वानी में

गलत साइड से आ रही बाइक की कार से हुई ज़ोरदार टक्कर… pic.twitter.com/qnMD7Akimg — Hemraj Singh Chauhan (@JournoHemraj) November 22, 2025

Despite the severity of the crash, the two young men, later identified as residents of Vanbhulpura, survived with only minor injuries. Police reached the scene quickly and administered first aid. Officers noted that neither party lodged a formal complaint, so no FIR was registered regarding the incident.

In a separate road tragedy in the state, two men lost their lives and three others were injured after a vehicle plunged into a ditch in the Jyotirmath area of Chamoli district. According to police, the accident occurred near a power station on the Helang-Urgam motor road on Wednesday evening.

The Sumo vehicle was carrying five wedding guests returning from Urgam when it veered off the road and tumbled into the ditch. Dhruv and Kanhaiya, both aged 19, died at the scene. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Manwar and 55-year-old Puran Singh were rescued and rushed to hospital for treatment. All the victims are residents of Sulad village.