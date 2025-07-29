Thiruvananthapuram ( Kerala) [India], July 29 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the arrest of Keralite nuns by Chhattisgarh police was on the basis of "a false complaint" filed by Bajrang Dal activists. He also termed the arrest "the latest example of the Sangh Parivar's atrocities against the Christian community."

"The atrocities against nuns in Chhattisgarh show the true nature of the Sangh Parivar. It is clear beyond doubt that the nuns were arrested and imprisoned on the basis of a false complaint filed by Bajrang Dal activists," Vijayan said in a statement.

"This is also the latest example of the Sangh Parivar's atrocities against the Christian community. The same people who enter Christian homes and palaces with cakes and friendly smiles are even hunting down nuns on charges of religious conversion and human trafficking," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Sangh Parivar fears the pluralism and coexistence of the country.

"That is why the attacks against minorities continue. As soon as the news of the arrest of the Malayali nuns came to light, a letter was written to the Prime Minister, requesting him to intervene to ensure justice. However, the arrests were justified, including by the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh."

He accused the Sangh Parivar of trying to continuously harm the secularism of the country by playing on hatred and divisive politics. "Encroachments on minority rights and the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution must be opposed and defeated," he said.

Chhattisgarh police arrested three persons, including two Keralite nuns, at Durg railway station on charges of trafficking and forcibly converting a few tribal women.

The Congress has also condemned the arrest. "The atrocities against minorities in the BJP-ruled state are increasing day by day. This is not an isolated case. In Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Manipur, every place they are haunting Christian institutions, fathers, and nuns. We wrote to HM and CM, but there is no concrete action," Congress MP, KC Venugopal, told reporters at Parliament on Tuesday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday defended the arrest.

"Three daughters from Narayanpur were promised nursing training and subsequent job placements. They were handed over to two nuns at Durg station by a person from Narayanpur, who was taking the girls to Agra. Through inducement, an attempt was being made to engage in human trafficking and conversion. This is a serious matter related to women's safety. The investigation in this case is still ongoing. The matter is under judicial review, and the law will take its course," Chhattisgarh CM wrote on 'X'. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)