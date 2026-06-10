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HomeNewsIndiaKerala Braces For Heavy Rain Till June 14, IMD Issues Orange Alert In 3 Districts

Kerala Braces For Heavy Rain Till June 14, IMD Issues Orange Alert In 3 Districts

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Kerala till June 14, issuing orange alerts and advising fishermen to stay off the sea.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jun 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IMD forecasts heavy rain till June 14 across Kerala.
  • Fishing banned due to strong winds; multiple orange alerts issued.
  • Recent heavy rains caused waterlogging; authorities advise public vigilance.

Thiruvananthapuram: The IMD on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in the state till June 14 and advised against fishing activities along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshdweep coast for the next couple of days due to strong winds and bad weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that strong winds with speeds of 40 to 60 kilometeres per hour and bad weather were likely along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts from June 1 to 12 and advised against fishing activities in the region during that time.

It also said that there was a possibility of heavy rainfall in parts of the state between June 10 and 14.

The IMD also issued an orange alert in three districts -- Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur -- for Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the weather agency issued an orange alert in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts of the state for three hours starting 10 am.

An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Additionally, it predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and surface winds of speeds between 40-50 kmph in these two districts as well as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts of the state.

On Tuesday, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Kerala, particularly in the northern districts, leading to widespread waterlogging and prompting precautionary evacuation measures in some areas.

Authorities have advised people living in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant in view of the continuing monsoon activity.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 10 Jun 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
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Monsoon Heavy Rainfall Kerala Weather IMD Alert
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