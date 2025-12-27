BJP Joins CPM Attack On UDF In Kerala, Accuses Congress Of Ties With Jamaat-e-Islami

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) After the ruling CPI (M), the BJP in Kerala on Saturday targeted the opposition Congress-led UDF over its association with the Jamaat-e-Islami and its political arm, the Welfare Party, in the state.

Rahul Gandhi's Congress and the UDF are endangering both Kerala and India by forging alliances with extremist Islamic organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged in a Facebook post.

The hard-hitting social media post of Chandrasekhar came amidst the CPI (M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intensifying their attack against the UDF and the Congress over allegedly accepting the support of the radical outfits during the recent elections held in the southern state.

In the FB post, the BJP leader said extremist Islamic organisations should not be allowed to infiltrate democratic institutions.

"We must stand united against such moves that pose a threat to our democracy," Chandrasekhar said.

He also shared a social media post in connection with the reported firm stand taken by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) against the Muslim Brotherhood, a radical outfit.

"Under the guise of pseudo-secularism, extremist Islamic organisations should not be allowed to infiltrate democratic institutions and the media and attempt to gain control," Chandrasekhar said.

Pointing out that extremism and terrorism primarily affect ordinary people, he said they undermine our democracy and way of life.

"Observing what is happening in Europe and Africa makes the real consequences of this very clear," the BJP state chief added.

There was no immediate response from the Congress or the UDF regarding Chandrasekhar's allegations.

The leader's FB post assumed significance in the wake of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), extending support to the UDF in some civic bodies in the recent local body elections in the state.

The reported support extended by the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party to the Congress-led UDF in recent elections was criticised by the ruling CPI(M) as well.

CM Vijayan had raked up the issue of an alleged political understanding between the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the Congress, and Islamist group Jamaat-e-Islami during the recent LSGD polls.

He had accused the alliance of trying to give the group a "clean certificate" while seeking new political alliances in the state.

Vijayan had said the Congress and IUML were willing to unite with the group despite its controversial past and isolated position among the Muslim majority. PTI LGK ADB

