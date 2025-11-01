Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces

Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces

CM Vijayan declared Kerala free from extreme poverty during a special session of the assembly on the state's formation day. The Congress-led UDF, however, called the announcement “pure fraud.”

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced in the state assembly that Kerala had successfully eradicated extreme poverty, marking a major milestone for the southern state.

The announcement came during a special session of the assembly held to commemorate Kerala Piravi, the anniversary of the state’s formation. As the House convened for the special occasion, Vijayan declared that no family in Kerala now lived under conditions of extreme poverty.

"Today’s Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty. This Legislative Assembly has witnessed many historic laws and policy declarations. The Assembly now meets at a moment that marks yet another milestone in the creation of a Nava Kerala. The eradication of extreme poverty was one of the key decisions taken at the very first cabinet meeting after the new ministry was sworn in in 2021. It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election," CM Vijayan declared.

However, the declaration quickly turned contentious, with the opposition staging a dramatic walkout in protest over what they called a misleading claim.

UDF Alleges 'Pure Fraud'

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) accused the government of manipulating data and called the declaration a “pure fraud.”

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan denounced the Chief Minister’s statement, saying it violated legislative procedures. “The CM’s statement via rule 300 was pure fraud and in contempt of House rules. So, we cannot join in that and are completely boycotting the session,” Satheesan said before leading his members out of the assembly.

Opposition legislators exited the House chanting slogans that branded the announcement “shameful” and “fraudulent.”

CM Dismisses Allegations, Defends Welfare Record

In a sharp rebuttal, Pinarayi Vijayan accused the opposition of hypocrisy. “We only say what we can implement. We have implemented what we had said. That is our reply to the opposition leader,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Referring to the UDF’s criticism, he added, “The UDF was referring to its own behaviour when they say fraud.”

Also read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
World
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
World
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget