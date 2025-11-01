Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near

'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near

Assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday released a video message for the people of the state, urging them to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Assembly elections as he highlighted the government's hardwork in the past two decades. 

In the video message, CM Kumar stated that the NDA-led government in the state has prioritised the development of Bihar and emphasised that he has worked diligently for the people of Bihar, serving them with honesty. He also emphasised that he had not done anything for the benefit of his family, slamming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) during its 15-year-rule.

"You have given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar continuously since 2005. When we took office, being called a Bihari was considered an insult. Since then, we have served you with complete honesty and hard work... Be it Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward castes, extremely backward castes, Dalits, and Mahadalits, work has been done for everyone. I did nothing for my family. Now, being called a Bihari is not an insult, but an honour," Nitish Kumar said in the video.

'Only NDA Can Bring Development In Bihar,' Says Nitish Kumar

The Bihar CM further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the state's development. "The PM Modi-led central government is giving full support to Bihar's development journey. Only the NDA can bring about Bihar's development. With NDA governments at both the centre and the state, the pace of development has accelerated significantly," he added.

He then urged people to vote for the NDA and give them another opportunity to retain power and continue working for the state's development.

"Give us one more chance. We will develop Bihar in such a way that it will be included among the top states. Therefore, please reach your polling booth in maximum numbers and cast your vote," he said.

Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field candidates in six constituencies each. 

Also read
Published at : 01 Nov 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections NDA Bihar Elections 2025 BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
World
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
Trump Warns Of ‘Existential Threat’ To Christianity In Nigeria, Places Country On US Watch List
World
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
'She’s Not A Christian And Has No Plans To Convert': JD Vance Hits Back At Critics Over Wife’s Faith
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget