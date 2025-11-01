Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday released a video message for the people of the state, urging them to vote for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Assembly elections as he highlighted the government's hardwork in the past two decades.

In the video message, CM Kumar stated that the NDA-led government in the state has prioritised the development of Bihar and emphasised that he has worked diligently for the people of Bihar, serving them with honesty. He also emphasised that he had not done anything for the benefit of his family, slamming the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for 'jungle raj' (lawlessness) during its 15-year-rule.

"You have given me the opportunity to serve the people of Bihar continuously since 2005. When we took office, being called a Bihari was considered an insult. Since then, we have served you with complete honesty and hard work... Be it Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, backward castes, extremely backward castes, Dalits, and Mahadalits, work has been done for everyone. I did nothing for my family. Now, being called a Bihari is not an insult, but an honour," Nitish Kumar said in the video.

'Only NDA Can Bring Development In Bihar,' Says Nitish Kumar

The Bihar CM further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in the state's development. "The PM Modi-led central government is giving full support to Bihar's development journey. Only the NDA can bring about Bihar's development. With NDA governments at both the centre and the state, the pace of development has accelerated significantly," he added.

He then urged people to vote for the NDA and give them another opportunity to retain power and continue working for the state's development.

"Give us one more chance. We will develop Bihar in such a way that it will be included among the top states. Therefore, please reach your polling booth in maximum numbers and cast your vote," he said.

Bihar, which has a 243-member Assembly, will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha will field candidates in six constituencies each.