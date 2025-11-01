Andrew Likely To Stay At Royal Lodge Until New Year As No Moving Date Decided Yet: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Prince Andrew will reportedly not be required to leave his residence at Royal Lodge immediately, despite King Charles’s recent decision to strip him of his royal titles and honours. Sources suggest that the move to Sandringham, on the King’s private Norfolk estate, may not occur until early next year. The property will be funded by the monarch, who is also expected to make private financial arrangements for his younger brother.

The decision follows months of intense scrutiny over Andrew’s personal life and his long-standing association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, whose crimes have cast a lasting shadow over the royal household. While Andrew continues to deny any wrongdoing, the controversy has significantly damaged his public standing.

Move Aimed At Restoring Stability Within The Royal Family

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke’s relocation would happen “as soon as possible and practicable,” but insiders suggest the delay may be intended to avoid the uncomfortable optics of Andrew joining the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas gathering at Sandringham. The 31-square-mile estate, originally purchased in 1862 by the future King Edward VII, will serve as Andrew’s new home. His move marks another step in King Charles’s efforts to distance the monarchy from the lingering effects of his brother’s scandal.

Meanwhile, Andrew remains eighth in line to the throne, his only remaining formal link to royal status. Calls to remove him from the succession would require an act of Parliament and the consent of all Commonwealth realms, a process seen as highly complex.

Epstein Connection And Public Reaction

Freshly released U.S. court documents have reignited public anger. In a 2010 email exchange, Andrew expressed an interest in meeting Epstein after his release from prison. Later that year, the pair were photographed together in New York’s Central Park, a meeting the Duke has since claimed was intended to end their friendship.

Public and political reactions to King Charles’s decision have been largely supportive. A YouGov poll found that 79% of Britons backed removing Andrew’s titles, though more than half felt the move should have come sooner. Victims’ advocates, including lawyer Gloria Allred, called the decision “long overdue,” insisting that the Duke “should no longer walk with honour.”

Despite these developments, Andrew continues to deny allegations of sexual misconduct and has yet to face questioning by U.S. authorities about his association with Epstein.