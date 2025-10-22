Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWATCH: Kedarnath Temple Adorned With Flowers As Portals Close Tomorrow

WATCH: Kedarnath Temple Adorned With Flowers As Portals Close Tomorrow

Watch the final moments of Kedarnath temple before winter closure. Char Dham Yatra 2025 concludes after record 50 lakh devotees visit Uttarakhand's sacred shrines.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 06:32 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The 2025 Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has officially begun its seasonal conclusion. Pilgrims thronged the sacred shrines this year, breaking attendance records and showcasing unwavering devotion despite challenges from natural disturbances. Over 50 lakh devotees visited the four major temples, making this one of the most successful pilgrimages in recent years. As winter approaches, the iconic portals of these holy sites are set to close, ensuring the safety and preservation of the shrines.

ALSO READ: 16.56 Lakh Pilgrims Visited Kedarnath Dham During Chardham Yatra

Kedarnath Temple Gates Close For Winter

The famous Kedarnath Temple, beautifully adorned with flowers, will officially close its gates tomorrow at 8:30 am for the winter season. Devotees who wish to offer their prayers will now rely on the winter arrangements set up by the temple authorities, ensuring continuous worship in a safe and managed environment.

This year’s Char Dham Yatra began on 2 May 2025. Despite occasional natural challenges, devotees’ enthusiasm remained high and unwavering. Kedarnath alone saw over 20 lakh pilgrims, while Gangotri and Yamunotri welcomed around 10–12 lakh visitors each. Badrinath recorded more than 15 lakh devotees. The Uttarakhand government’s meticulous arrangements for transportation, accommodation, and online registration ensured a smooth, safe, and memorable pilgrimage experience.

Winter Puja Arrangements

With the closure of Gangotri, puja will now continue at the winter seat in Mukhwa. Yamunotri’s deity will be venerated at Kharsali, and Kedarnath’s winter darshan will be conducted at Ukhimath. Security measures and facilities have been strengthened to cater to all the devotees during the winter months. Local police and temple committees have set up dedicated counters, accommodation, and transport arrangements to maintain the sanctity and convenience of winter puja.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 06:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kedarnath Temple Uttarakhand News Char Dham Yatra 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
India
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget