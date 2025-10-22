WATCH: Kedarnath Temple Adorned With Flowers As Portals Close Tomorrow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 2025 Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has officially begun its seasonal conclusion. Pilgrims thronged the sacred shrines this year, breaking attendance records and showcasing unwavering devotion despite challenges from natural disturbances. Over 50 lakh devotees visited the four major temples, making this one of the most successful pilgrimages in recent years. As winter approaches, the iconic portals of these holy sites are set to close, ensuring the safety and preservation of the shrines.

Kedarnath Temple Gates Close For Winter

#WATCH Kedarnath, Uttarakhand | The Kedarnath temple is decorated with flowers. The portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be closed for the winter tomorrow at 8.30 am. pic.twitter.com/nXQrXkuHdm — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

The famous Kedarnath Temple, beautifully adorned with flowers, will officially close its gates tomorrow at 8:30 am for the winter season. Devotees who wish to offer their prayers will now rely on the winter arrangements set up by the temple authorities, ensuring continuous worship in a safe and managed environment.

This year’s Char Dham Yatra began on 2 May 2025. Despite occasional natural challenges, devotees’ enthusiasm remained high and unwavering. Kedarnath alone saw over 20 lakh pilgrims, while Gangotri and Yamunotri welcomed around 10–12 lakh visitors each. Badrinath recorded more than 15 lakh devotees. The Uttarakhand government’s meticulous arrangements for transportation, accommodation, and online registration ensured a smooth, safe, and memorable pilgrimage experience.

Winter Puja Arrangements

With the closure of Gangotri, puja will now continue at the winter seat in Mukhwa. Yamunotri’s deity will be venerated at Kharsali, and Kedarnath’s winter darshan will be conducted at Ukhimath. Security measures and facilities have been strengthened to cater to all the devotees during the winter months. Local police and temple committees have set up dedicated counters, accommodation, and transport arrangements to maintain the sanctity and convenience of winter puja.