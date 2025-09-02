Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
In a startling move that has intensified internal discord within the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), senior leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has reportedly been suspended from the party, in a decision reportedly taken by her father and BRS supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

(More details awaited) 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 02:26 PM (IST)
Breaking News ABP Live
