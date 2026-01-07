Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BRS Rift Deepens As K Kavitha's Resignation From Telangana Council Accepted

Kavitha's resignation was accepted by the Chairman with effect from January 6, a notification issued late on Tuesday by the Council Secretary said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 7 (PTI) Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy has accepted the resignation of suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha from the council membership.

Kavitha was elected to the LC in 2021 from the Nizamabad Local Authorities' Constituency.

She resigned from the MLC post on September 3 last year, but it was not accepted.

Speaking in the Council on January 5, she urged the Chairman to accept her resignation.

During her speech, Kavitha hit out at the party led by her father, K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging corruption in Telangana during the previous party regime and also called the BRS Constitution a "joke".

She also said she was not party to certain "unpopular" decisions during the BRS rule.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS in September, 2025 after she accused her cousins and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of "tarnishing" her father KCR's image over the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project built during the BRS regime.

Since her suspension, she has been focusing on public issues under the banner of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural organisation she heads.

Kavitha had also announced in December last year that her political platform would contest the next assembly elections in the state. PTI SJR ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Telangana
