Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSC Reserves Order On Karur Stampede, Rebukes Madras HC On SIT Order: 'Unable To Understand...'

SC Reserves Order On Karur Stampede, Rebukes Madras HC On SIT Order: 'Unable To Understand...'

The Supreme Court reserved its order on petitions seeking an independent probe into the Karur stampede at a Vijay-led TVK rally.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 10) reserved its order on multiple petitions seeking an independent probe into the tragic Karur stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27, which claimed 41 lives and injured several people.

Supreme Court On Karur Stampede Probe

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria heard arguments for over two hours. One of the petitions, filed by TVK through its General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, challenged the Madras High Court’s October 3 directive to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up solely of Tamil Nadu Police officers, as per a report on Live Law. The plea objected to the composition of the SIT and criticised the High Court’s adverse remarks against the party and Vijay.

During proceedings, the bench questioned the procedural basis for the High Court’s order. Justice Maheshwari remarked to Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State, “We are unable to understand how this order was passed,” noting that the SIT had been constituted in response to a petition originally seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies rather than directly addressing the stampede, as per a report on Deccan Herald.

Senior Advocate P Wilson, also appearing for the State, stated that the stampede occurred after an announcement that Vijay would arrive at noon, though he eventually reached the venue around 7 PM, with crowds gathering from early morning. However, Justice Maheshwari clarified that the bench’s focus was solely on the procedural aspects of the investigation and not the circumstances of the tragedy itself.

The Supreme Court’s order is expected to determine whether an independent or specially constituted SIT will oversee the ongoing investigation, potentially influencing accountability and transparency in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy.

ALSO READ: Gaza Truce Comes Into Effect After 3 Years Of Deadly War, Confirms Israeli Army

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 05:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay SUpreme COurt TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Not Good To Play Games With Afghanistan': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
'Not Good To Play Games...': Taliban Minister Warns Pakistan From India As Blasts Rock Kabul
News
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
‘If Not India, Who?’: Palestinian Envoy Calls On New Delhi To Spearhead Gaza Rebuilding
World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget