SC Reserves Order On Karur Stampede, Rebukes Madras HC On SIT Order: 'Unable To Understand...'

The Supreme Court on Friday (October 10) reserved its order on multiple petitions seeking an independent probe into the tragic Karur stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by actor-turned-politician Vijay on September 27, which claimed 41 lives and injured several people.

Supreme Court On Karur Stampede Probe

A bench comprising Justices JK Maheshwari and NV Anjaria heard arguments for over two hours. One of the petitions, filed by TVK through its General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna, challenged the Madras High Court’s October 3 directive to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up solely of Tamil Nadu Police officers, as per a report on Live Law. The plea objected to the composition of the SIT and criticised the High Court’s adverse remarks against the party and Vijay.

During proceedings, the bench questioned the procedural basis for the High Court’s order. Justice Maheshwari remarked to Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the State, “We are unable to understand how this order was passed,” noting that the SIT had been constituted in response to a petition originally seeking a Standard Operating Protocol for political rallies rather than directly addressing the stampede, as per a report on Deccan Herald.

Senior Advocate P Wilson, also appearing for the State, stated that the stampede occurred after an announcement that Vijay would arrive at noon, though he eventually reached the venue around 7 PM, with crowds gathering from early morning. However, Justice Maheshwari clarified that the bench’s focus was solely on the procedural aspects of the investigation and not the circumstances of the tragedy itself.

The Supreme Court’s order is expected to determine whether an independent or specially constituted SIT will oversee the ongoing investigation, potentially influencing accountability and transparency in the aftermath of the Karur tragedy.

