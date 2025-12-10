Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews'Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR': Shah Says Attempts On To Mislead Public

‘Opposition Spreading Lies On SIR’: Shah Says Attempts On To Mislead Public

Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of “spreading lies” about the State of the Electorate Register (SIR).

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday resumed its debate on the SIR exercise, a process currently under way in 12 states and Union Territories and heavily criticised by the Opposition. Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech was repeatedly interrupted by Opposition leaders, triggering heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches.

At one flashpoint, an visibly incensed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi challenged Shah over his remarks, saying, “I challenge you to debate our three press conferences.”

Union home minister Amit Shah accused the Opposition of “spreading lies” about the State of the Electorate Register (SIR), telling the Lok Sabha that attempts were being made “for months” to mislead the public. Speaking during a debate on electoral reforms, Shah said the government initially declined the Opposition’s demand for a discussion because SIR matters fall solely under the Election Commission, not the Centre.

He said, “There cannot be a discussion on SIR in this House. The Election Commission is responsible for it, not the government. If questions are raised here, who will answer them?” Shah added that the government agreed to the debate once the Opposition shifted to discussing wider electoral reforms.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 05:25 PM (IST)
