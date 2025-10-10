Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldGaza Truce Comes Into Effect After 3 Years Of Deadly War, Confirms Israeli Army

Gaza Truce Comes Into Effect After 3 Years Of Deadly War, Confirms Israeli Army

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Donald Trump, began at 0900 GMT and the IDF confirmed the truce and troop repositioning for hostage release.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A ceasefire in Gaza officially came into effect at 0900 GMT (12:00 PM local time) on Friday, following a truce and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement released shortly after the ceasefire took hold, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed, “The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00,” noting that troops had begun repositioning along updated deployment lines in accordance with the deal.

“Since 12:00 (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages,” the statement said.

The IDF further announced that its Southern Command continues to monitor the situation closely and will “remain alert to neutralize any immediate threats” despite the cessation of active hostilities.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel GaZa
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
Nobel Peace Prize Winner Announced... & It's Not Donald Trump
India
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
Supreme Court Dismisses PIL On Madhya Pradesh Cough Syrup Deaths Of 22 Children
India
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
'We Must Fight Terrorism Together': Jaishankar Meets Afghan FM, Announces Upgrade Of Indian Embassy
Cities
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
Supreme Court Bans Sale Of Firecrackers In Delhi-NCR, But Permits Green Cracker Production
Advertisement

Videos

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan Escalates As Pakistan Conducts Airstrikes in Kabul | ABP News
Chandigarh IPS Y Puran Kumar Suicide: Suspense Deepens as Wife Challenges FIR, Demands Strict Action | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Prashant Kishor To Meet Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti Singh', Says Sources | ABP News
42-Year-Old Professional Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away, Heart Attack Confirmed As The Cause | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: 'Seats Allotment To Be Announced Soon', Says Chirag Paswan | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Says ‘Yes’ To Taliban, Finally
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget