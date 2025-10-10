Gaza Truce Comes Into Effect After 3 Years Of Deadly War, Confirms Israeli Army

A ceasefire in Gaza officially came into effect at 0900 GMT (12:00 PM local time) on Friday, following a truce and hostage-release agreement between Israel and Hamas, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

In a statement released shortly after the ceasefire took hold, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed, “The ceasefire agreement came into effect at 12:00,” noting that troops had begun repositioning along updated deployment lines in accordance with the deal.

“Since 12:00 (0900 GMT), IDF troops began positioning themselves along the updated deployment lines in preparation for the ceasefire agreement and the return of hostages,” the statement said.

The IDF further announced that its Southern Command continues to monitor the situation closely and will “remain alert to neutralize any immediate threats” despite the cessation of active hostilities.