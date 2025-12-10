Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
After 25 Die In Goa Club Fire, Owners Claim They Too Are Victims, Seek Return From Thailand

Their defence argues operational managers are responsible, not the owners, as they oversee multiple ventures and weren't directly involved in daily operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The owners of the nightclub gutted by a deadly fire in Goa have claimed they are victims of the tragedy, not its perpetrators. At least 25 people lost their lives when a blaze broke out at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ pub in Arpora during a midnight party last Sunday.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, who own the nightclub, left for Thailand as investigations intensified, fearing imminent arrest. The brothers have now approached a Delhi court seeking permission to return to India and seeking anticipatory bail in the case.

We Were Not Present: Owners’ Legal Defence

In their petition, accessed by NDTV, the Luthras argued that criminal liability cannot be fixed on them as they were not present at the premises when the fire broke out. Their counsel, Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir, told the court that the nightclub is operated by partners and managers and not directly by the brothers themselves.

Mir said the Luthras have three business partners and run several commercial ventures, none of which they oversee on a daily basis. According to him, franchise managers handle routine operations, including at the club where the fatal blaze occurred.

Managers Responsible, Not Owners, Says Defence

The defence maintained that if any incident takes place at an operational unit, criminal responsibility must rest with those running it on the ground. “The liability lies with those managing the operations — the partners or the managers,” Mir said, adding that the operational managers in this case have already been detained.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, also appearing for the brothers, told the court his clients only wanted the opportunity to return to India and approach the appropriate court in Goa. “They, too, are victims. I am equally concerned and hurt by this incident,” he submitted.

The prosecution, however, sought time and requested that the matter be posted until Friday, arguing that the case was not yet fit for trial.

Published at : 10 Dec 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Fire Luthra Brothers Goa Club Fire Goa Fire News
Read more
