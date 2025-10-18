The political confrontation between the ruling DMK and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has escalated sharply following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed several lives on September 27. The DMK has accused Vijay of “deceitful silence” for not personally meeting the families of the victims, calling his inaction “an insult to the bereaved.”

Karur Stampede: DMK, TVK Exchange Heated Words

In a statement issued by the DMK IT Wing, the party alleged that the stampede occurred due to TVK’s “reckless crowd mobilisation” during an event aimed at gaining publicity. “It has been 20 days, and the party responsible has neither met the affected families nor extended any relief. This silence is disrespectful to those who lost their lives,” the statement read. The DMK further mocked Vijay’s absence, questioning if he was “waiting for a script” or would “again blame lack of police permission” for not visiting Karur.

Responding to the criticism, TVK spokesperson Loyola Mani accused the DMK of “deliberately obstructing” Vijay’s attempts to meet the victims’ families, as per a report on NDTV. “The government has been denying permission for our leader’s visit. This is a clear attempt to suppress his outreach,” Mani said, labelling the ruling party’s stance as “anti-democratic.”

Mani further attacked the DMK government’s handling of public events, alleging that its “propaganda-driven governance” had failed to ensure public safety. He argued that the administration’s negligence contributed to the stampede and that the people of Tamil Nadu hold the government accountable for the tragedy.

Earlier this month, Vijay spoke to the families of the victims through a video call, expressing condolences and promising to meet them soon. However, the gesture has not quelled criticism from the DMK, with both parties continuing to trade accusations as the political fallout from the Karur tragedy deepens.

