Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Script Not Ready?': DMK Slams TVK Chief Vijay For Failing To Visit Karur Stampede Victims After 20 Days

'Script Not Ready?': DMK Slams TVK Chief Vijay For Failing To Visit Karur Stampede Victims After 20 Days

After a deadly stampede at a TVK event, the DMK criticized Vijay's silence and lack of personal visits to victims' families, accusing him of reckless crowd mobilization.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The political confrontation between the ruling DMK and actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has escalated sharply following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed several lives on September 27. The DMK has accused Vijay of “deceitful silence” for not personally meeting the families of the victims, calling his inaction “an insult to the bereaved.”

Karur Stampede: DMK, TVK Exchange Heated Words

In a statement issued by the DMK IT Wing, the party alleged that the stampede occurred due to TVK’s “reckless crowd mobilisation” during an event aimed at gaining publicity. “It has been 20 days, and the party responsible has neither met the affected families nor extended any relief. This silence is disrespectful to those who lost their lives,” the statement read. The DMK further mocked Vijay’s absence, questioning if he was “waiting for a script” or would “again blame lack of police permission” for not visiting Karur.

Responding to the criticism, TVK spokesperson Loyola Mani accused the DMK of “deliberately obstructing” Vijay’s attempts to meet the victims’ families, as per a report on NDTV. “The government has been denying permission for our leader’s visit. This is a clear attempt to suppress his outreach,” Mani said, labelling the ruling party’s stance as “anti-democratic.”

Mani further attacked the DMK government’s handling of public events, alleging that its “propaganda-driven governance” had failed to ensure public safety. He argued that the administration’s negligence contributed to the stampede and that the people of Tamil Nadu hold the government accountable for the tragedy.

Earlier this month, Vijay spoke to the families of the victims through a video call, expressing condolences and promising to meet them soon. However, the gesture has not quelled criticism from the DMK, with both parties continuing to trade accusations as the political fallout from the Karur tragedy deepens.

ALSO READ: 'Once Known For Gunda Raj, UP Now Exemplary State': Rajnath Singh Hails Yogi For BrahMos Lucknow Unit

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Karur DMK Tamil NAdu TVK
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
Massive Fire Erupts At Rajya Sabha MPs' Flats In Delhi; 6 Tenders Rush To Spot
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
World
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Kabul Working As 'Proxy' Of India Against Pakistan, Afghans Must Return Home: Khawaja Asif
Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget