Congress MPs Karti P. Chidambaram and Manish Tewari on Monday launched a sharp rebuttal at US President Donald Trump’s tariff threat, with Tewari invoking India’s defiance during the 1971 Bangladesh war.

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram called the US President 'impulsive' and remarked, "We must act in our National interest, not be influenced by petulant tantrums of impulsive heads of state."

We must act in our National interest, not be influenced by petulant tantrums of impulsive heads of state.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Tewari reminded Trump of America’s failed intimidation attempt in the past and asserted India’s resilience against current economic threats.

“Don’t lose sleep on it. Donald J. Trump. Your nation sent the seventh fleet into the Bay of Bengal in 1971 to deter us from reordering the political map of South Asia. We withstood that. We have enough resilience as a nation to withstand your Tariff threat. Thank you very much for your attention to this matter SIR,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticised the Modi government's foreign policy following US President Donald Trump's recent trade threats against India. The opposition party claims that despite what they describe as "hugs, handshakes and high-decibel bromance" between the two leaders, Trump has delivered "yet another jolt" to India.

The criticism came after President Trump announced his intention to "substantially" raise tariffs on India. In a social media post, Trump accused India of purchasing "massive amounts of Russian Oil" and then selling it on the open market "for big profits". He wrote, “They don't care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA,”.

Congress Criticises Modi Government's Foreign Policy, Silence On Trump Threats

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the government's past interactions with the US, mentioning "Howdy Modi," "Namaste Trump," and "Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar". He questioned the effectiveness of India's foreign policy, saying, "This is what happens when foreign policy becomes about image-building, not national interest". Ramesh also questioned the significance of the External Affairs Minister's "front-row seat" at Trump's inauguration and the Prime Minister being "one of the first to land at the White House".

So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump. So much for Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar. So much for BJP MPs hailing Narendra Modi as India's trumpcard.



So much for Howdy Modi. So much for Namaste Trump. So much for Ab ki Baar Trump Sarkar. So much for BJP MPs hailing Narendra Modi as India's trumpcard.

Despite all the hugs, all the handshakes, all the high-decibel bromance — "My friend Dolaand" has delivered yet another jolt.…

Ramesh also drew a comparison with Pakistan, noting, "Tariffs are being slapped. Negotiations are going nowhere. But Asim Munir, the man whose invective was the backdrop for the Pahalgam terror attacks, gets lunch at the White House".

Several Congress leaders criticised the government for not responding firmly. Congress MP Tanuj Punia, speaking to ANI, said: “The way the US President is threatening India, the Prime Minister, the entire government of India should not tolerate it in any way and should retaliate. If they are not doing so, then it means that you are bowing down somewhere, and we cannot tolerate this…Our foreign policy, foreign affairs are failing, and Rahul Gandhi has also said in the House that our foreign policy is failing…”

#WATCH Delhi: On US President Trump saying he will substantially raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases, Congress MP Tanuj Punia says, "The way the US President is threatening India, the Prime Minister, the entire government of India should not tolerate it in any way…

Imran Masood of Congress added that such economic bullying was a sign of India’s vulnerable dependency on foreign economies, “It is endless. Trump is harming himself, harming his country. The direction that Rahul Gandhi gave to the country was that the work of creating a production-based economy should start in the country. If we do not move in that direction, then we will go towards slavery, and people like Trump will try to threaten us every day. We have such a big market. You cannot ignore a population of 140 crores. No one can do that in the world. We should learn a lesson from Iran. All kinds of sanctions were imposed on Iran. Iran proved itself…”

#WATCH Delhi: On US President Trump saying he will substantially raise tariffs on India over Russian oil purchases, Congress MP Imran Masood says, "It is endless. Trump is harming himself, harming his country. The direction that Rahul Gandhi gave to the country was that the work…

MEA Calls Trump’s Allegations ‘Unjustified and Unreasonable’

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a firm statement dismissing Trump’s claims, emphasising that the country’s energy imports from Russia are driven by necessity and not profit.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” adding that ensuring stable and affordable energy access for citizens remained a top priority.

India also criticised Western nations, including the US and European Union, for continuing trade with Russia while singling out India. In 2024 alone, the EU recorded €67.5 billion in goods and €17.2 billion in services trade with Russia. LNG imports from Russia touched 16.5 million tonnes that year — a record figure.

The MEA noted that Western imports from Russia include uranium hexafluoride for nuclear energy, palladium for electric vehicles, chemicals, fertilisers, iron, steel, and machinery.

“They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticising India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” the MEA added.

Trump Announces 'Substantial' Tariff Hike, Accuses India Of War Profiteering

Trump, in a social media post, claimed: “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.”

He further announced: “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.”

An executive order titled ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates’ was signed on August 1, extending steep tariff hikes to over 60 countries including India. As per the new rules, a 25% blanket duty has been imposed on all Indian goods, although no specific penalty linked to Russian oil purchases was outlined.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller backed the measure on Fox News Sunday, saying: “It is not acceptable for India to continue financing the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia.”

Despite tensions, bilateral trade talks between India and the United States remain on track, according to PTI. Washington has been urging India to offer greater market access in agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified products — demands New Delhi is reluctant to meet due to potential harm to millions of small farmers.

With the tariff showdown escalating, New Delhi has drawn a line, asserting that decisions on energy and trade will remain rooted in national interest and economic stability.