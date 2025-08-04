India has pushed back strongly against fresh tariff threats by US President Donald Trump, who accused New Delhi of profiting from discounted Russian crude amid the Ukraine conflict. In a sharp response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the criticism as “unjustified and unreasonable,” asserting that India would act to protect its national interests and economic security.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s energy imports were driven by necessity. “India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security,” he said, underlining the country’s commitment to stable and affordable energy access for its citizens.

India Calls Out Europe’s Trade with Russia

India pointed to the continued trade ties between Russia and Western nations, including those criticising New Delhi. In 2024, the European Union recorded €67.5 billion in goods trade and €17.2 billion in services with Russia — significantly more than India’s own trade volumes. European LNG imports from Russia reached 16.5 million tonnes in 2024, breaking earlier records.

The MEA also highlighted that Europe’s trade with Russia extended beyond energy to sectors such as chemicals, fertilisers, iron and steel, and machinery. The United States, too, has continued importing uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear industry, palladium for its EV sector, and other essential commodities from Russia.

‘Criticising India, Themselves Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA

India has clarified that its purchase of Russian crude oil began after Western nations redirected traditional energy flows in the wake of the Ukraine conflict. From just 0.2% of total crude imports before the war, Russian oil accounted for 35–40% of India’s imports at its peak, making New Delhi the second-largest buyer of Russian oil after China.

India’s shift was prompted by the need for affordable energy after sanctions on Russia pushed global prices higher. In July 2025, Russian crude made up 36% of India’s total oil imports, which are refined into petrol, diesel, and other fuels.

India reiterated that, unlike some other nations, its imports from Russia are driven by national necessity, not profit.

“They are a necessity compelled by global market situation. However, it is revealing that the very nations criticizing India are themselves indulging in trade with Russia. Unlike our case, such trade is not even a vital national compulsion,” MEA stated.

Trump Announces 'Substantial' Tariff Hike, Accuses India Of War Profiteering

On Monday, Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on Indian goods, citing India’s continued import of Russian oil. In a post on social media, he said, “India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine.”

Asserting that India must “pay” for its ties with Russia, Trump said, “Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA.” Last week, the Trump administration imposed a blanket 25% duty on all Indian goods. An executive order titled ‘Further Modifying The Reciprocal Tariff Rates’ was signed on August 1, extending steep tariff hikes to over 60 countries, including India. The order, however, did not include the specific “penalty” Trump had warned of in relation to India’s purchase of Russian military and energy assets.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, in an interview with Fox News Sunday, backed the US president’s stance, stating, “It is not acceptable for India to continue financing the Ukraine war by purchasing oil from Russia.”

India-US Trade Talks Remain On Track Despite Tensions

The tariff hike is being widely viewed as a pressure tactic by Washington amid ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement. The United States has been pushing India for duty concessions in agriculture, dairy, and genetically modified food products — sectors where New Delhi is reluctant to compromise due to the potential impact on millions of small farmers, news agency PTI reported.

Despite tensions, five rounds of talks have already taken place. The next round is scheduled in New Delhi from August 25 to 29, with a US delegation expected to visit for further discussions.

Despite the current dispute, the United States remains India’s top trading partner. In 2024–25, bilateral trade touched USD 186 billion, with India exporting USD 86.5 billion in goods and importing USD 45.3 billion. In services, India exported USD 28.7 billion and imported USD 25.5 billion, resulting in a surplus of USD 3.2 billion.

India registered an overall trade surplus of approximately USD 44.4 billion with the US in 2024–25. Key exports included pharmaceuticals (USD 8.1 billion), telecom equipment (USD 6.5 billion), gems and jewellery, auto components, and petroleum products. On the import side, crude oil, petroleum, coal, diamonds, aircraft, and gold were among the top items.